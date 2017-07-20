RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Ota7


Seiyuu Otaku Busted for Uesaka Sumire 2ch Threats

UesakaSumire-Seiyuu-Photo

Another unruly otaku has been arrested for threatening to kill a beloved seiyuu, this time with the accomplished Uesaka Sumire (Anastasia of Cinderella Girls and Dekomori of Chuunibyou) becoming a target of the despicable criminal’s threats by way of 2ch.

Arrested on charges of “disruption of business”, the 20-year-old college student posted a message on 2ch with his phone stating that he will “absolutely kill Uesaka Sumire”, a claim that Japanese police took seriously enough to investigate.

The student admitted to his wrongdoing and told police that he was actually a big fan of Sumire, additionally saying that he “messaged her over 20 times” – this apparently not being inconsistent with the death threats.

Similar seiyuu to receive such threats include Minase Inori, Nana Mizuki, and even Ore no Imouto writer Tsukasa Fushimi.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Grisaia no Rakuen BD Naughty As Ever
    China Faces Crisis: “Where Will We Find Brides!?”
    Sega Quality: Valkyria Chronicles Reduced to Browser Game
    Angel Beats! Tenshi Beach Queen Figure
    Loli Animals Cuddling
    Amatsukaze Cosplay Fully Loaded
    Nekomimi Gokou Ruri Cosplay Ferociously Cute
    Bespectacled Kagamine Rin Cosplay Exposes Pantsu


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments