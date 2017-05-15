RSSChannel

The upcoming live action film for ancient classic Peach Girl has brought about a video comparing the movie’s actors with the manga’s original designs, sure to be picked apart by more dedicated fans, though the film’s theme song of “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen may be a more prominent point of discussion…

The musical comparison video:

Those not disgusted by the fact that a western pop song is serving as the theme of the Peach Girl film can watch it come May 20th.



    Avatar of pwner1
    Comment by pwner1
    17:59 15/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So how come she doesn't have darker skin and blonde hair? Isn't that the freaking premise of this manga?

