A music video for Magical Mirai 2018’s theme song has at last arrived, allowing hardcore Hatsune Miku enthusiasts a means of visualizing the piece as well as further building up the legendary annual event.

The music video, which is also available via NicoNico:

Magical Mirai 2018 will begin in Osaka on August 25th and 26th before heading over to Tokyo from August 31st to September 2nd.