Re:Zero VR – “Rest Your Head on Rem’s Lap”

Devoted followers of charming maid oni Rem from Re:Zero can look forward to resting their weary heads on her lap with this upcoming virtual reality app for smartphones, with such Rem-based products bound to be a gold mine for creators considering the phenomenal popularity the fictional girl enjoys.

A very brief CM for the game:

Two different volumes will be available for purchase: “Resting Head on Lap” and “Bed-Sharing”, each of which allow players to have an abundance of conversations with the beautiful maiden, with 3 scenes incorporating virtual reality so that users can interact with Rem (and apparently Emilia as well) in a 360 degree space.

The smartphone game, Re:Zero –Life in a Different World by VR-, will launch for iOS and Android on May 26th.