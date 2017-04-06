RSSChannel

Re:Zero VR – “Rest Your Head on Rem’s Lap”

ReZero-Rem-VR-Smartphone-Game-1

ReZero-Rem-VR-Smartphone-Game-2

ReZero-Rem-VR-Smartphone-Game-3

Devoted followers of charming maid oni Rem from Re:Zero can look forward to resting their weary heads on her lap with this upcoming virtual reality app for smartphones, with such Rem-based products bound to be a gold mine for creators considering the phenomenal popularity the fictional girl enjoys.

A very brief CM for the game:

Two different volumes will be available for purchase: “Resting Head on Lap” and “Bed-Sharing”, each of which allow players to have an abundance of conversations with the beautiful maiden, with 3 scenes incorporating virtual reality so that users can interact with Rem (and apparently Emilia as well) in a 360 degree space.

The smartphone game, Re:Zero –Life in a Different World by VR-, will launch for iOS and Android on May 26th.



    Avatar of Ishmon16
    Comment by Ishmon16
    22:02 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is taking it too far.

