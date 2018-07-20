Come Smell Nyotengu In Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense

Koei Tecmo’s VR Sense attractions have updated their Dead or Alive game, this time adding Nyotengu into the mix and allowing players to frolic along the beach with her whilst also being able to inhale her sweet scent like perverts.

“VR Sense”, a special VR cabinet available to play at various areas and arcades, equips the user with virtual reality goggles and the ability to “smell” things in the game itself, with Dead or Alive being one of the games that players can try out.

A video showing off gameplay of Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense:

The VR title has opportunities for players to get splashed with real water via a misting function when they get wet in the game; additionally, players can experience the wholesome fragrance of a woman’s body (perfume) should they choose to invade the personal space of their selected maiden.

Launching initially with Kasumi, Honoka, and Marie Rose, the game later added in Ayane and now Nyotengu has graced the game – Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense can be played at various attractions across Japan now.