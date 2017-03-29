Musou Stars Jiggles Harder Than Ever

Dead or Alive’s bouncy “Soft Engine” has invaded mascot-based Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars by way of this new PV, giving the game’s cast of glorious warrior women some newfound jiggliness to appeal to the male-soaked video game market – whilst simultaneously enraging the SJW contingent and hopefully guaranteeing some flavorsome leftoid western gaming media salt.

A short PV revealed during a NicoNico live stream event:

First introduced in Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, the engine was utilized to better accentuate supple feminine skin and show off better bounciness, though only a “lite” version has been implemented for Musou Stars – the game will launch for the PS4 and Vita on March 30th.