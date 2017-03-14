Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers Royally Sexy

The breast-centric Genkai Tokki series has bid farewell to its seafaring adventures to instead focus on a more royal theme with the unveiling of Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers, the new game that was previously hinted at by Compile Heart’s website and asked visitors to somehow choose between “breasts or butts”.

Dengeki Game Festival 2017 served as the location of the game’s announcement:

Unfortunately it has not been revealed if the game will be another RPG or something else in entirety – the service-packed Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers can in any case appease the H-hungry crowd at an undisclosed time in the future for the PS4.