E3 Finally Open to The Public

The biggest gaming-related event in the west, E3, has announced that it is now finally opening its gates to the public rather than solely the media, an opportunity that western gamers have likely fantasized about since their childhoods and can now experience for themselves – should they manage to acquire a ticket.

An announcement video:

Tickets go on sale starting February 13th, with only 15,000 available for purchase; those who purchase their ticket earlier can acquire it at the discount price of $150, while those who wait will have to pay $250 – E3 2017 will take place in Los Angeles from June 13th to June 15th.