Love Live Sunshine Movie Ticket Queues Quite Staggering

Idol-loving otaku have lined up in droves to acquire an advance ticket for the upcoming Love Live Sunshine movie, such crowding sure to be a testament to the popularity of the fictional idols.

Apparently every store offering the tickets ended up having massive queues, bad news for any hoping to secure a ticket of their own:

According to the official Twitter account for Cinema Sunshine Numazu, all tickets were eventually sold out – Love Live Sunshine The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow will debut in theaters on January 4th and will feature an entirely new story.