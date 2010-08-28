RSSChannel

"I Work at a Pink Salon – Any Questions?"



    Comment by Anonymous
    06:47 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder if they discriminate against foreigners. Probably do. Almost disapointing too, as I'd love to see that whore chock on my fat white cock.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:49 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    sounds like my kind of place

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are a fucki_n bit_ch and you deserve death, give sex for free big who_re, you are only big sh_it and dont deserve any kind of love, die monster

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    One of the benefits of living in Australia is that prostitution is actually almost completely legal here, they don't have to go through the whole bullshit ringmarole of pretending it's a "legitimate business" by not providing full sex because full sex IS a legitimate business. I've met some genuinely beautiful Japanese girls at a couple of asian brothels in Sydney, usually exchange students. Prices are a bit steep, but it beats the hell out of trying to start and maintain a relationship. Sure the sex is free, but by god the shit you have to go through to get it!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:26 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wolla Just GooD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:28 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now I understand what "Pinsaro" means in all those Doujinshi.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    04:41 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "We don’t allow foreigners in."

    what the fuck??

    Reply to PrinceHeir
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:38 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still think the Japanese aren't a bunch of xenophobes?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Myballz
    Comment by Myballz
    04:50 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You wonder why the Economy is so bad?

    Reply to Myballz
    Avatar of fishb0wl
    Comment by fishb0wl
    03:59 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh shit

    and so a day in the life of a fine
    upstanding japanese woman
    trying to make ends meet

    Reply to fishb0wl
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:15 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    YOU WEABOO GAJIN FAGS SURE GOT TOLD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:37 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ditch the gaijin part, it only makes you sound like a weaboo too.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Bronxdragon
    Comment by Bronxdragon
    05:09 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    There sure a lot of thise japanese dudes with phimosis.....still I can't help but feel bad for the girls that work in those kind of places. They are mostly dealing with desperate assholes who think just because they are paying for those services they can just do whatever the hell they want. I don't even think the guards who work there really do anything either.

    Reply to Bronxdragon
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:22 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, this phimosis thing really made me wonder. Can anyone tell what "false phimosis" is supposed to be? I tried googling but I still don't know.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:40 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wikipedia it, there's pictures there. It's disgusting! It looks like a headless penis and probably stinks, because anyone with that problem has to pee all over themselves. Gross, some people should just man up and see a doctor.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:58 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    @09:20

    Crazy Japs. How did they come up with this shit? Especially if they're known to often bathe together in the families or bath houses they should kind of wonder why everyone has this "disability".

    @09:40

    Although you're probably just trolling: wiki only shows "true phimosis".

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    09:20 29/08/2010 # ! Unusual

    All the Japanese sources seemed to indicate it is the foreskin of one's flaccid penis completely covering the glans - i.e. it is completely normal.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:12 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Do you get foreigners? Are they really that huge?"

    Insecure and xenophobic. What a combo!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:43 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The insecurity part is pretty common, actually. Girls will ask one another if their foreign bf is huge and naturally assume it as truth too.

    Kinda like how dumb white bitches seem to think all black guys are huge. Thou, on average they're the same size as white guys, because somewhere in their bloodline there's at least one white person. The white man liked to rape his slaves.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:20 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see the japs are still xenophobic bigots:

    Do you get foreigners? Are they really that huge?

    We don’t allow foreigners in.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:23 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    >We don’t allow foreigners in.

    ;_;

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:14 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dark nipples = no bueno.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:50 29/08/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    There's nothing wrong with her Milk Dud nipples... Now her areolae, that's a different story. Well, there's not really that bad. Just slightly off-center. I've seen and played with far worse. Anyway, the bitch got a pretty nice body. I'd feed her my white cock.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:05 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    besides, you are a big hypocritical. your boyfriend dont know anything? what kind of sh1t you are? tell him the fouckin truth. Are men the truly liers, damn feminists? you are the truly shi1t of this world, only vaginas with legs and no more. you deserve eternal solitude.

    Women dont deserve any kind of respecte, sincerity and love with big shi_t like this foucking wh_ore.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:15 12/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    hey my penis is kind of small can i still come in even though im a foriegner?

    hehe

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:17 20/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    - -！For the way he speaks, I think his partner was a vacuum set to on..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:15 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just can't understand why pink salon owners let these girls do unprotected fellatio. Do the monthly tests, that these girls undergo, look into everything including whether they are HIV positive or not?

    I was shocked when I visited a gaijin-friendly pink salon in Hon Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture. I expected the girl to use a flavoured condom on me but no, she after some foreplay, she just said "shitsurei itashimasu", wiped my stick with a towel, and started fellating me. I felt good but it was scary. Nowadays when I go there, I just ask the girls to do a hand job.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:17 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where is this place in Hon Atsugi and whats the name of it?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:54 14/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hon Atsugi Myboom: [http://www.lemon-g.com/myboom/.]http://www.lemon-g.com/myboom/. But you should be able to speak some Japanese to some extent.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:03 23/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    how often do u go there....do some the girls understand some english...i can speak broken japanese

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 11/02/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am not sure if they can allow you with broken Japanese. I would advise you to first of all phone them. But the girls are cute and so friendly.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:02 03/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    she's very experienced for sure, check... they're black

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:50 03/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's a fair bit that's missing.
    How come you didn't post all of it??

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:58 30/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's a common fact that Jap establishments DO NOT LIKE FOREIGNERS
    http://www.debito.org/roguesgallery.html
    http://uncyclopedia.wikia.com/wiki/The_%22No_Gaijin_Allowed%22%27s_of_Japan [http://uncyclopedia.wikia.com/wiki/The_"No_Gaijin_Allowed"'s_of_Japan]
    http://www.tofugu.com/2008/07/24/the-no-gaijin-allowed-mentality/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of kache
    Comment by kache
    05:23 31/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "and there are plenty of rumours of such idols themselves serving as high class courtesans for wealthy clients."

    Amazing. O_O
    If I had the money I would pay every amount of money for a night with Aya Hirano. O_O

    Reply to kache
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:15 05/02/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    where can am American go to a Pink Salon in Tachikawa, Akishima, Hachioji, or kichioji?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:16 09/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am korean, is that ok? I only speak japanese alittle?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:48 31/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know, in a way the BF is lucky, I bet she gives one hell of a BJ.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of John Kim
    Comment by John Kim
    12:56 09/04/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am Korea, will they let me go to the Pink Salon. My Japanese is not that good but not bad.

    Reply to John Kim
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:25 02/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    the reason why they dont allow foreigners is because foreigners are foreigners, they dont take things like japanese do, our culture is different, and they might not nderstand the rules if he is not fluent enough in japanese, and he might blurt it out to other foreigners, well, in short, differences in culture and the way we think i guess..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:51 30/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "In some countries, such as Japan and parts of Great Britain, genital HSV-1 is as common as genital HSV- 2, or more common."
    source: http://www.herpes.com/hsv1-2.html

    poor things ... :(

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Bowen
    Comment by Bowen
    14:27 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's quite a bit of information from this one :O

    Reply to Bowen
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:11 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes,most of japan's fuzoku is 'Japanese people only'..
    Who doesn't know?

    Because,GAIJIN have a communication problem．
    they can't speak, write and read the Japanese language freely.
    That is,only mother tongue．

    Above all,most of GAIJIN in japan is rude and noisy and unsophisticated barbarians．
    they doesn't want to follow the rule of our society．
    We Japanese are fed up with this kind of too damn many GAIJIN．
    GAIJIN will cause all sorts of trouble．

    and compared to Japanese man,GAIJIN is very stinking and dirty．
    we think about may be they have a unknown STD．
    it's very scary．

    So,many many Fuzoku girls don't want to do service to GAIJIN．．
    if the fuzoku manager forced girls
    for small sum of money
    they will vanish from salon next day．
    Girls is important of salon,
    sure, the fuzoku manager will refuse to let in GAIJIN．

    We are racist?
    No．but you can say what you want.
    we don't really care about Gaijin's opinions.
    this is japan,japanese country．
    you are GAIJIN,you are not member of our society．

    repeat after me, 'I am GAIJIN'．
    Huh? 'I am GAIJIN!'． 'I am GAIJIN!'．
    ok,
    you must not forget the fact． you are GAIJIN．
    you are not member of our society．

    Don't make a fuss,you had better do jerk off to bear up racial discrimination．
    Japan have world's best porn．
    or a few salon of low-quality is receiving GAIJIN．
    though you may not be satisfied．

    if you does not like such japan,just go home．
    you should move out of here,asap．

    thankyou

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:12 26/02/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    多分帰国するの代わりに殺してやった方がいいくそ怖がり泣き虫。。。
    ところで、貴様の英語はめちゃくちゃだ。。。

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:50 22/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are probably the most stupid Japanese I have ever seen. A complete racist and ignorant fuck. I'm surprised that no one have beaten you up or put a bullet in your head already. It's people like you that makes this world even shittier then it already is.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:17 22/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    How about you morons actually learn some English, one of the biggest languages in the world instead of complaining so much about people don't understanding what you say. Or are your heads so full of nuclear radiation from Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Fukushima that you cannot grasp other languages then symbols and random smilies in written language ? Not letting someone in cause of race is racism. This is a crime according to Japanese law and human rights according to UN. A year or so ago a foreigner got sick of the "No Gaijin" behavior he actually sued a Pink Salon in Shinjuku Tokyo and ended up with a 10.000.000 Yen settlement since the Pink Salon realized they had no chance in court since they break human rights. It's too bad the foreigner took the settlement cause after a court day he would probably own the salon. So in conclusion: Japanese are racists when it comes to this and they deserve to be put in their place. I have been in Japan for a few days and from what I have seen and been treated like when being nothing but perfectly nice to everyone all the time and reading this I no longer feel sorry for the hundreds of thousands dying from the nuclear bombs etc as I did 1 week ago. So shame on Japanese people treating foreigners bad, you all make yourself a and your country look more and more shitty in the eyes of the world.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:33 17/02/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    at least 20% of all humans stepping on french soil at all times are tourists. TOURISTS. thats not counting immigrants students etc

    I dont see them complaining the same way you do..

    but then again i guess thats because the french are 'gaijins' too eh

    what a fuckin joke

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:57 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Here's an idea japan. How bout you hand over all those great american and european inventions that have given you such wonderful opportunities for your various perversions.

    Without Gaijin you wouldn't really have school uniforms. Or the internet.

    You'd still be jerking it to wood blocks. And that's just said.

    So please, feel free to be unhappy and spiteful towards Gaijin. But from the statistics? ALL OF OUR NERDS AT LEST HAVE SEX ONCE BEFORE THEY ARE 40.

    And it seems that being scared of women and marrying videogames is like the new thing for you.

    Honestly, we should have kept bombing you until you all glowed.

    Wait, another thing the Gaijin came up with that you couldn't grasp.

    Basic science.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:54 30/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The majority of european "inventions" were "inspirations" from cultures around the globe. For example, denim, which most assume is of european origin, actually originated in india. People have a habit of rewriting origins and history if they can get away with it. I'm sure if you've been following news about japan and WW2 for awhile you can see the parallels i'm drawing with the aforementioned statement.

    Oh, and the majority of japanese school uniform designs originated from china, like the public boys uniform. The japanese will still call it western clothing, though. And its obvious why if you aren't eurocentric.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:14 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, okay, but I guess Chinese are gaijin as well...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:34 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's cool, because you know, GAIJIN can have sex with japanese girls FOR FREE !

    Poor japanese boy, you have to PAY for sex when we do it FOR FREE !

    I can understand why you are so bitter about GAIJIN now !

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:12 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, they beg for us to let them suck our big fat dicks.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:57 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Reapeat after me, "I Am a moron." That way of thinking is absolutely Stupid. There are a lot of immigrants in North America. Do we shut them out cuz' they're different, hell no! As Long as I don't try to change your way of life, what do you care if I fuck your girls? You can come here and TRY to get some, but you won;t go very far...of course, because once here, you'll be the GAIJIN! Stop acting like a damn modern hitler you fag.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:13 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    looks like we found our next rap star.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:41 29/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    the strength of your words stems from the strength of your fear. good luck with that.

    Reply to Anonymous








