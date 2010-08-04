Koreans Rage at “Racist” Highschool of the Dead
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 4, 2010 01:49 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Censorship, Drama, Highschool of the Dead, Korea, Parody, TV, Zombies
The recent inclusion of Korean drama star Bae Yong-joon (or “Yon-sama” to Japanese) as a zombie in an episode of Highschool of the Dead has provoked indignant Korean accusations of racism against the show.
A character bearing the likeness of Yon-sama was depicted in both the fifth episode and the manga upon which it was based, as a ravening zombie whose brains were quickly blown out by a headshot:
He has been the subject of one of Japan’s vanishingly transient mass media booms, with a fan-base consisting largely of fickle housewives – it is this background which probably informs the mangaka’s original inclusion of the character.
This was all soon picked up upon by nationalistic Koreans with nothing better to do – aggrieved Koreans were soon complaining that the show “went too far” and was an “example of hatred of Korea.”
Japanese politicians and mass media are notoriously unwilling to resist even the most unreasonable of Korean demands – their most notable recent victim being WWII anime Hetalia, whose TV broadcast was cancelled after a Korean uproar.
Those unwilling to fold have not infrequently found themselves the victim of Korean “cyber-terrorism” and defamation – for these reasons censorship of the TV broadcast or even a complete pulling of the show from the air are far from improbable, no matter how baseless the accusations.
As usual, just what business it is of Koreans to complain about an anime not even aired in their country is not clear.
So basically the multitudes of Japanese guys and girls killed or zombified is fine, but one zombie resembling a Korean actor is racist? Huh? The manga has been out for a long time it's funny they notice now.
Also isn't Yon-sama popular in Japan? Shouldn't this make it more of a tribute or homage than deliberate racism?
Personally if I was a celebrity and I was asked to cameo in a zombie movie/anime, I would be honored. I could tell friends "I was the xth zombie on that scene who got his head blown off!" I'd find it enjoyable.
I don't think it's a "tribute" or "homage" when you blow a finger-sized hole through his head....
Sounds more like a semi-hit to me....
Some people don't realize how serious it is when someone or something is being "desecrated", for example: the American soldiers who used the Koran for target practice. That pissed A LOT of people off for good reason.
Good reason? That's just silly.
I suppose it all depends on how serious you take a death as a homage or insult. Some people can take it better and laugh at it.
Also, the Koran was a book that is central to an entire religion. Of course people would get offended.
Yon-sama is just a popular actor. Maybe if HotD showed Korea's national hero as a zombie, I'd probably understand. I still fail to see how one zombie actor can represent an entire countries racism to another.
They killed Bill Murray in Zomebieland. Bill is a far better actor than whoever that guy is. Bill Murray for the world!!! To hell and back again to be sent another time to that weird guy with the glasses!!!
your not the first to mention that if you look for it here.
anybody else thinks he looks like elton jhon?? the zombie i mean
Is Elton John gay?
he's gay because u think so.
Smiling, glasses adjusting zombie LOL
Koreans are raging specifically for this series a lot, because writer for this anime / manga series is well-known far-right, anti-Korea.
So... it cannot be helped.
Daisuke Satō's (age 46) other manga works:
- 皇国の守護者 (Koukoku no Shugosha) - About Imperial Japanese Guards
- 征途 (Seito) - Alternative history novel about Japan being divided into two counties like today's Korea
- 日米決戦2025 (Nichi-Bei Kessen 2025) - About a world war between USA and Japan
Yes, I can see why Koreans hate High School of the Dead.
Korean dance mocking physically disabled person....Koreans are truly sick people.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQX1zHaCEO8
As far as personal views are concern, I'd be damned happy to get featured by getting shot in the head, for I understand it's a goddamn zombie apocalypse!
Anyways, I can't be help but recall about Crysis where we shoot N.K oreans, where a different son is appointed as the leader. Daaaaamn, we get to kill the leader of the KPA too!
Oh wait, I forgot... It's about Japanese and Koreans. Silly history.
LOL!
Koreans the Niggers of Asia.
Reminds me of 'Street Kings' movie when Keanu Reeves' character talked shit at the Koreans in the beginning.
Ludlow: "It means you got eyes like apostrophes, you dress white, talk black, and drive Jew. So how am I supposed to know what kind of zipperhead dog-munching dink you are if you don't?
LOL!
Japanese the Crackers of Asia.
hey, some people even dream to at least be killed in an anime or movie. Take that as a plus.
remember kids, when sankaku complex is involved, its not racism so as long as the japanese arent the ones being made fun of.
That don't happen when it comes to 2ch dissing foreigners playing their games and reading their mangas for free..
Quoted for Truth...
*sigh*
Weaboos will be weaboos.
Creepy fucks.
...that's so stupid...idek....
I want to see David Caruso.
The shoot will just graze his sunglasses.
Then he will pick up the sunglasses and wear it again.
Then he will shout YEAAHHHH.....
Show me your RAGE!
Korean uses an A-bomb of Hiroshima as a joke
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8QSUJT-1Os
South Korean nationalist need to worry about the North more then they need to worry about some parody of an Actor being shot in the head that would maybe happen in the future when North rolls over start shooting people in the head.
Bae Yong-joon he does kind of looks like a Korean version John Lennon lets hope he doesn't get shot in the head.
Except that North Korea wouldn't do anything when China's bossing around North Korea's crucial resources. learn2politics yo.
Yo, North Korea doesn't give a shit they already pissed off China in the "Dandong Incident" China is starting to question North Korea as a Ally.
They may let this go as much as South Korea lets North Korea keep shooting at South Korean fishermen.
Yo dawg. Myballz sounds like a "Corean". Let's ostracize him.
This was all soon picked up upon by nationalistic Koreans with nothing better to do.*** As usual, just what business it is of Koreans to complain about an anime not even aired in their country is not clear.***
Heh,Expected from this site with their japanese and what not.
On a different note what if i made a manga and NOT release it in america. And in that manga i shot and killed someone that looks like Obama, I think the american people would be just fine right?
Koreans have always been touchy... Probably why this is so funny to me.
I don't know whats more retared the fact that there upset and pointing it out or the fact that they NOW point it out after the scene passed in the manga. Sheesh talk about stick up the ass.
Same thing I was thinking: where were the pissed off Koreans a few years back when this was in the manga and actually RELEVANT?
I was paying more attention to the sniper babe than I was to this, even if I'd known who he was I'd probably still have paid more attention to her,lol
YON-SAMA ? WTF... ISN'T IT YON-ASS ... !!?? i fucking hate koreans... go to hell u all koreans... !
I'm Korean.
Sue me.
I also wanna see more celebrity zombies getting their heads popped off.
that doesn't look like yon-sama at all...
korean wwwwwwwwww
Stop trying to be Japanese weeaboo
>hatred of Korea
They say it like something bad. And like they themselves love Japan. lol
how can they QQ about racism theyre all asian...
Heres a better picture = http://daejanggeum.blogsome.com/images/20051117yongjoon.jpg
hahah same clothes even, its epic~
@ Anon 08:58 :
Wow. "He" looks like a "she" in that linked-to pic.
HAHA... KILL ALL KOREANS .... THEY ARE SHITS... !
LOL !! DIE ALL YOU KOREANS.... !! I HATE U ALL ...
I always thought that zombie was a little odd, I thought he might of been someone famous but that was as far as I cared to think about it. I didn't know who the zombie was suppose to represent until now and I still don't see what all the fuss is about.
besides the fact that you know....koreans are even more racist than the japanese ever were.
True. especially against African American in US and South Eastern Asian.
A fact you pulled out of your ass?
Yeah, the Japanese treated the Korea and China very well before and during World War II.
Learn 2 History.
History doesn't justify current events. It may motivate them, but it doesn't justify them.
I never said it justified racism or anything. Just responded to 8:05's stupid comment of why there is so much tension between Korea/China and Japan.
Hint: Nanjing.
Comparing Pearl Harbor to years of colonization. Is this the part where I laugh?
Look, I get that you're a little slow so you can stop posting now. You still haven't answered my question. Are you Japanese or a white man? I'm still hoping that you are Japanese, because otherwise, LOL.
Lol, the reason why chinks and gooks hate Japan is because they cant accept the fact that the Japanese are superior to them.
Silly dogs, barking at every little thing Japan does.
Dumb shits cant stop clinging to the past. Do you hear Americans bitching about pearl harbor every time Japan does something? No, because Americans are more developed than stupid gooks and chinks.
ALERT: weeaboo detected.