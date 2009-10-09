Obama Wins Nobel Peace Prize: “What Has He Done?”

Global leaders are obsequiously flocking to congratulate US President Barack Obama for being awarded the Nobel Peace Price for his “extraordinary efforts” to promote world peace, but nobody is aware of him actually accomplishing anything in his short 9 months in office.

The Norwegian committee which awards the prize states airily that he is being given it “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and co-operation between peoples.”

It cities his support of nuclear disarmament (though he has not actually reduced nuclear stockpiles or combated proliferation), his concern over climate change (which he has yet to act on), and his desire for peace in the middle east (which remains unrealised).

Even supporters can be seen pondering whether it might not have been better to wait for him to have longer in office, and his political opponents in the US are infuriated by what they see as a partisan endorsement of a man who has yet to do anything more concrete than issue a series of pleasant sounding speeches.

Previously the prize has been awarded to joke presidents such as Jimmy Carter, as well as the likes of Al Gore and Yasser Arafat, causing some to wonder if the prize does not now simply reflect the politics of the awarding body and not any concrete achievements on the part of laureates.

Via The Economist.