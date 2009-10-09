Obama Wins Nobel Peace Prize: “What Has He Done?”
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Oct 9, 2009 23:48 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Events, Marketing, Mass Media, Norway, Obama, Politics, USA
Global leaders are obsequiously flocking to congratulate US President Barack Obama for being awarded the Nobel Peace Price for his “extraordinary efforts” to promote world peace, but nobody is aware of him actually accomplishing anything in his short 9 months in office.
The Norwegian committee which awards the prize states airily that he is being given it “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and co-operation between peoples.”
It cities his support of nuclear disarmament (though he has not actually reduced nuclear stockpiles or combated proliferation), his concern over climate change (which he has yet to act on), and his desire for peace in the middle east (which remains unrealised).
Even supporters can be seen pondering whether it might not have been better to wait for him to have longer in office, and his political opponents in the US are infuriated by what they see as a partisan endorsement of a man who has yet to do anything more concrete than issue a series of pleasant sounding speeches.
Previously the prize has been awarded to joke presidents such as Jimmy Carter, as well as the likes of Al Gore and Yasser Arafat, causing some to wonder if the prize does not now simply reflect the politics of the awarding body and not any concrete achievements on the part of laureates.
Via The Economist.
He was given the prize out of sheer relief that Bush is gone.
its obvious nobel prizes no longer mean anything
He's in office for 9 months already? Maybe he got the Nobel Piece Price for deciding to keep his unborn child when he discovered he's pregnant?
I think he got it for surviving this long as America's first black president. He kept legions of racist groups' crack assassins at bay by sheer rhetoric alone (a tiny group called the Secret Service or something may have helped too, but I'm sure their contribution was negligible compared to Obama's aura of PEACE blasting would-be president killers from every pore of his awesome skin). He should lecture in PEACE studies at every major American university after he's done, so that all of America may finally become a nation of PEACE.
Also HOPE. Don't forget HOPE.
Wow, you act as though just being black makes you peaceful. Well lets give Mugabe an award and while were at it and lets give the Black Panthers a round of applause for killing so many crackers.
Seriously man, why don't you bend over and let Obama ram his shaft of peace, in to your pathetic liberal ass.
Were all racist and make judgements, it's just these days whites are the only ones who aren't aloud to make these judgements.
great spelling
allowed*
Seriously, you guys think that the government spending money for useless things is something new. You really need to open your eyes.
Reading these responses, it has become clear that most of the people on this site should not be talking about politics.
Ever.
What are you a obamacon or something? Most of these comments are right on the dot about him not deserving the award.
I am so embaressed of being a half Norwegian right now. I don't like Obama other than for his ideological infidelities with the far Left, and I hope this doesn't give him a complex.
Jimmy Carter is a joke president? I guess all that work he did for Habitat for Humanity was nothing, right?
Nobody gives a shit about the homeless anyway.
Lol'd
I'm just saying, because I've been to Iraq twice (I just got back last month), that we are definitely pulling out more troops than we are sending in. My unit (like 400 Marines), was replaced by about 100 Army cats. Their whole unit, like 400 cats, are replacing every Marine in the Al Anbar province. So this is a serious cut back. The president didn't have shit to do with it though. No matter who was in office, even Hil-dawg, this would have happened. We don't need to be there. Period. They should give every fucking service member a Nobel Peace Prize, at least we're doing shit, not just telling people to do shit.
Wow, half the people up there are pissed at Obama for other people giving him a prize.
Whether or not he deserves it, I really don't see how it's his fault.
Not totally true obama could of given the prize back and said it was great that they considered him, but save it for later or some shit.
And then people would complain that he's snubbing the prize, the committee, the world, etc. People'd whine no matter what he did. At least he's donating the prize money to charity.
He was given that award for his rhetoric.
It was their way of saying, great speeches Barry...LIVE UP TO THEM!!!
Something we should shout at that moron every time he appears in public.
Gitmo's open, we're renditioning people, our military is kicking it's best and brightest out because they love people of the same gender, we still wiretap, we're still in afganistan and Iraq, we're still passing no bid contracts to private contractors guilty of raping and killing american servicemen and their own employees, the people guarding our embassy were photographed anally felching each other and were only reprimanded, no war crimes tribunals, no investigations of past crimes, we're practicing wallstreet welfare and letting poor people die in the street.
This moron is Bush in blackface who thinks he can ignore the people who voted him and whoring himself to the people who were voted out of power.
Unless he grows a pair he'll just be a corporo-republicrat.
The award better waken his crony capitalistic ass up and make him DO SOMETHING LIBERAL!
It wasn't awarded. It was BOUGHT for a couple of trillion dollars in taxpayers money.
Operation "rescue Obama's public image"?
I just want to congratulate Artefact on the brilliant choice of picture for this article. It reminds me of the "St. Elvis Presley" iconography of past decades.
PLEASE READ I AM NOT BASHING BUSH OR OBAMA BUT:
the nobel prize entries/nominations had to be in by early February... so Obama was president for like 2 WEEKS!!! what did he do in those two weeks to get anything?? nothing!!
he couldn't even find a cabinet member that wouldn't resign because of some dumbass move they did a while ago!
they gave out the prize to piss people off
JUST AS PLANNED
A pity/consolation prize?
It'd be a good move on Obama's behalf if he declines the award, giving a "Peace Prize" more meaning when he has something to show for it in the coming years.
Oh come on now... his ego won't allow him to do that.
I doubt it he will accept the award and then go and escalate the WARS.
So...when is Obama planning on fixing the economy? Or is he just thinking about it?
He wanted to become the leader the of the most hated country in the world, thats enough for a gold star but a Nobel peace prize?
Most hated? What about N. korea?
it's official we have all gone mentally retarded....
Seriously...
WHAT
THE
FUCK.
Oh wow....I don't care about the story much, but lol that picture is great.
Is that cum dribbling down his face and forehead?
No, it's obviously Jesus's tears of joy at seeing such a brilliant fellow finally in power.
So whoever had that long rant to begin with concerning Obamas glorius accomplishments never did answer the question. Let's restate it one more time: Exactly what is it that his excellency Mr. Obama did to merit a Nobel Peace Prize?
I think giving him a Nobel prize was a premature decision. I'm American (born and raised) and I still don't know why he is getting it and apparently he does not know either. Usually the Nobel prize is given to individuals who have drastically changed and helped curve the world we live in today in a better direction (people like Einstein or Newton among others). What has he done to change the world? He is a very smart individual and there is no doubt in my mind that he wants to improve the USA and also the relationship with other countries but he hasn't done it yet. The prize should have been given to him when he actually accomplishes these things not for having the "idea/determination", hence why I said "premature decision".
He has done a lot of things in his time at the office (like it was mentioned in the comments above) but nothing worth a Nobel prize. The only real big accomplishment he has done is being the first black president in the USA which might be the reason he got the prize. Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that was the definite reason but it surely played a crucial role on the decision.
Well whatever happens I'm happy for him, I guess. Hopefully he will live up to it and really improve things drastically like we really need them.
Keep in mind, this post is my opinion and my opinion only.
I think the problem with how many Americans are taking it is that, for whatever reason, they see the prize as somehow having to be an award for his work in office. But the reality is that it's more representative of his life struggle to overcome adversity and arrive at the position of his office, and how his struggle and open-minded diplomatic points of view have been inspirational to the rest of the world and helped the world have a better opinion of the United States.
A lot of Americans (especially Republicans, it seems) seem to think they understand 90% of the world when they've never even been to see most of it. Do you all really think TV and the Internet is enough to understand? The Republican "kill first, ask questions later" approach had really turned the world against the US, and Obama's candid, self-effacing approach to diplomacy is so much more open-minded and approachable.
Why some Americans can't see all this and appreciate it is really a mind-boggling thing (your Republicans certainly come across unnecessarily venemous and unsupportive considering).
So you're saying just because he lived through his life to get to where he is now, its good enough to warrant giving him an award for successfully achieving something which could potentially lead to world peace....wrong award.
Foreign policies? The war in Iraq and Afghanistan is still going on the last time I checked. How about we wait until it actually ends before giving him a pat on the back?
It's like giving the Music Award to the artist before he even records the song.
Being an inspiration for peace really is just as well. Do you think anyone beforehand who's received the award has actually achieved world peace? You Americans have never had any understanding at all of how the world has perceived you, you just fucking assume you understand but most of you have never even left your own country, and now that the world is starting to warm up to the US because of your new President you're fucking bashing him??? Y'all are looking a fucking gift horse in the mouth! XD
There are things that are more important to the US than how it is perceived by a bunch of assholes who subconsciously probably wish for its destruction due to their own lack of understanding leading to the assumption of US arrogance. Things like having a job and not being attacked.
I'm glad Obama is doing all he can to make the US look better. I just wish he would worry a bit more about reality than perception.
The REALITY is that we started a pointless war in Iraq. What does taking over a tiny nation that didn't have any WMD's have anything to do with "having a job" or "not being attacked?" If anything, it has the reverse effect.
I'll admit, we need to stop focusing on healthcare and look more at the economy first, but globalisation is happening right now as we speak, we can't keep being the bully on the playground and expect to get away with it.
I agree with you on all points except one.
I consider myself a conservative, maybe even a Republican.
The ability to think critically and avoid making rash judgments is not a Democrat privilege. Please try not to make blanket statements about groups of people based on their political preferences, or you too could be accused of being closed-minded or venomous. Not that I get that impression of you.
Love and peace!
You've gotta' admit tho, Republicans sure have been coming across seething during Obama's short term so far, and for lesser things than what Bush screwed up on during his Presidency (well, maybe Obama's messing up things [can we also say it's too soon to see that yet, Reps??? XD], but at least he doesn't seem crazy like Bush =P).
Come on guys get serious! The Nobel Peace Prize has been a joke ever since Arafat won the award. The only thing left to do is speculate on who the next loser, I mean winner will be.
When are liberals going to stop blaming Bush and wake up and SEE OBAMA IS BUSH
...
Anon, have you taken your meds yet today...?
Whoever posted this article is either trolling or a conservative fanboy, I personally believe its the latter. I think Obama deserved to win.
Deserved to win something for something he didn't do? Then I deserve a Nobel Peace Prize too!
Then you are a damn fool and a liberal fanboy. The article poster isn't a troll my god man. YOU WIN THE NOBLE PEACE PRIZE FOR NO REASON BUT THINKING?
This really pisses me off and I bet there are idiot liberals who think he deserved it. SIGH.
He's only done nothing? =__='
-Reversed restrictions on stem cell research
-Appointed an assistant to the president for science and technology policy
-Created a foreclosure prevention fund for homeowners
-Expanded loan programs for small businesses
-Extended and indexed the 2007 Alternative Minimum Tax patch
-Expanded eligibility for State Children’s Health Insurance Fund (SCHIP)
-Expanded funding to train primary care providers and public health practitioners
-Directed military leaders to end war in Iraq
Sent two additional brigades to Afghanistan
-As promised gave a speech at a major Islamic forum in the first 100 days of his administration
-Granted Americans unrestricted rights to visit family and send money to Cuba
-Restored funding for the Byrne Justice
-Assistance Grant (Byrne/JAG) program
-Released presidential records
-Now requires new hires to sign a form affirming their hiring was not due to political affiliation or contributions
-Pushed for enactment of Matthew Shepard Act, which expands hate crime law to include sexual orientation and other factors
-Created a White House Office on Urban Policy
-Supported increased funding for the NEA
-Funded a major expansion of AmeriCorps
-Worked to overturn Ledbetter vs. Goodyear
-Banned lobbyist gifts to executive employees
-Pledged to weatherize 1 million homes per year
-Invested in all types of alternative energy
-Enacted tax credit for consumers for plug-in hybrid cars
-Provided grants to encourage energy-efficient building codes
-As promised appointed at least one Republican to the cabinet
-Extended unemployment insurance benefits and temporarily suspended taxes on these benefits.
HEY GUY WHO WROTE THIS YOU DO UNDERSTAND MCCAIN AND BUSH AT LEAST COMPLETED BASIC STUFF LIKE THIS RIGHT?
Nothing on that list is worthy of the Nobel PEACE prize. A medal or some sort of recognition? Sure, Nobel Peace Prize? No.
Maybe I'll win the Nobel Prize in a cereal box next year.
His life struggle and diplomatic approach to foreign policy has been an inspiration to the world and changed the face of international politics. And you don't think that's a worthy reason for receiving the prize?
No, I don't.
"Inspiration" is not worthy of a Noble prize. I want action and I want closure and he has yet to do so, give him the price when he has. Be honest, the reason he got the prize was for being the first black president in the USA like someone said before.
In a couple of years he might be worthy but not now with only 8-9 months in the office.
Man, why do you all think the prize needs to be awarded for his work in office??? You're PROJECTING expectations of his work in office as a pre-requisite for winning the award.
Obama lived a difficult life and has become a shining example to the world of overcoming adversity through hard work and education - he's living proof of the so-called American dream. The world sees THAT - why can't you Americans see that???
Getting a nobel prize for a live of "archivements" is like getting a nobel prize for being gay. It makes no sense at all...