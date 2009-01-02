ToraAna! “Taiga’s Pussy” Revealed
- Date: Jan 2, 2009 11:34 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery, Taiga Aisaka, Toradora!
One of the many interesting items to come out of the last Comiket was this doujin Aisaka Taiga ona-hole (dutch wife), advertised to be “Taiga’s Pussy“, certainly the focus of many an otaku’s private fantasy.
With the Comiket now over, many fellow otaku have been able to acquire one of these onanism devices and take photos of their newly acquired partners, allowing us to examine Taiga’s Pussy in greater detail:
Taiga’s Pussy unwrapped:
The intricacies of Taiga’s innards are shown here:
A panel on the box includes a helpful guide to Taiga’s various tsundere moods.
Starting with the black text on the left, and then going from top to bottom:
Today, when you play with Taiga, what sort of mood will she be in…?
- Tora-Gire! (Tora-Slash!)
You’re late! I’ll do it with you, but if you’re late we’re not going to get anywhere…
…I said it’s ok, so work hard for me!
- Tora-Dere!
Heyyy! You really came inside me!!
If I have a baby you’d better take responsibility!
- Tora-Ero!
Jeez, you’re really just a baka-inu that’s no good for anything but getting your dick up… Over here you’re a baka-chihuahuha, and over here it’s just a baka-penis, huh…
Another photo from an enthusiastic new owner, who posted some of his first impressions of the onahole at his blog:
So tight! Taiga’s really this tight?! And, it’s even tighter deep inside!
The fresh silicone feels squishy and soft like mochi (rice cake)!!!!
Surely, many international fans of Taiga must be kicking themselves for missing the chance to acquire a copy of Taiga’s Pussy at Comiket 75 as it will be next to impossible to find a (unused, at least) copy of the ona-hole for international sale…
Pictures courtesy of HK – DMZ.
No pre-used goods please (NOT a referal to Nagi-sama, just a response to the "...it will be next to impossible to find a (unused, at least) copy...")
Do want... Not even to use, really, just to have. Taiga = love. I probably would eventually end up soiling it while reading Toradora doujins though... ;;-_-
congrats at becoming a semi-lolicon lol
What about the body itself?
Go to your local kindergarden...err wait~
I know I'm like two years late, but I want to ask...
Is this a Toranoana exclusive?
I was just thinking, but is it supposed to feel like Taiga. If yes, then i need to start spending some cash.
"The fresh silicone feels squishy and soft like mochi (rice cake)!!!!"
The owner has hit a mochi? O.o
That and among other thing when you don't have a real girlfriend to bang and compare with :D
He probably was inspired by the overseas counterpart to 'American Pie', 'Japanese Mochi'.
I still can't see how Taiga's fleshlight different from other regular loli fleshlights.. Perhaps it can emit tsundere lines when you're fapping with it?
God... this is going to be the bane and blood of Toradora otaku. Better remove this from mike's sights...
Too late Shance 8D
Bleah. Some really sad people out there.
yeah i saw this on j-list a few days back. I've used one before (not this brand but similar) they aren't very good.
Make a Minorin model and I'll fly out to the next Comiket myself just to fight for it.
So tight 0.o
Good quality product?
Of course it's tight. It's Taiga, man! I'd buy a Nagisa Furukawa one of these anyday.
Noooo~ You can't do that to Nagisa-san! Nagisa-san is too cute for that ><
Nagisa dies.
You're right. I hope to see one for Kyou someday.
...I kinda want.
"The fresh silicone feels squishy and soft like mochi!!!!"
I guess this would explain the fact that every once in a while I actually see a GLAZED rice cake.
The device doesn't look like what I'd expected...I can only wonder at its effectiveness.
Glazed rice cake?... ... ... that's just NASTY.
due....I'm never eating mochi again. I'd be too afraid someone already stuck their wand in it
...I don't think those are "one-size fits all" kind of thing. Then again, given the demographic...
That's funny. This thing on the outside is smaller than mine judging by the hand in the photo. Indeed, if the hand in the photo is Japanese, my pecker is 50% bigger than the device pictured. Was this made for a US boy or a Japanese man? :)
HA! so true. you really have to ask yourself "why bother?", but then, given that the market even exists for such a thing, i just feel so sad for those poor, poor bastards.
... I'm speechless, just curious... is that thing warm like a real pussy? Can it be microwaved?
o think it would get warm once you put your junk inside, dont you think?
Tenga has sold a "onahole warmer" in the past, but this onahole does not make any mention of any chemical warming device included with it.
Perhaps you could dunk it in warm water before use?
wow you seriously need to get laid lol
laid? whats that? we sancom viewers dont know what that is
Am I sad for not thinking how desperate I am but rather how effective this is? I wonder how this compares to the fap machine sold with Cross Days?
I don't know.. Taiga's a 2D character so what pussy? How do you know its real? LOL
THEN WHO WAS PUSSY?
I ACCIDENTALLY THE WHOLE THING
Did you happen to read what you typed? Or did you just slam your keyboard?
Maybe he's high...
Gawd id love one of these...literly lol
I can't even keep a straight face reading the user's comments.
Wait, so people actually make different sizes depending on the character? obligatory nagi joke
So sad... so now people cant find a real woman?
Its just easier this way.
Easier? To what? To actually asking someone to come home with you for an evening of crazy, wild jungle love? Given this option...? I mean really now... Whats so hard about lubing you hand?
This feels better than ur hand, that's why