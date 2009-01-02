ToraAna! “Taiga’s Pussy” Revealed

One of the many interesting items to come out of the last Comiket was this doujin Aisaka Taiga ona-hole (dutch wife), advertised to be “Taiga’s Pussy“, certainly the focus of many an otaku’s private fantasy.

With the Comiket now over, many fellow otaku have been able to acquire one of these onanism devices and take photos of their newly acquired partners, allowing us to examine Taiga’s Pussy in greater detail:

Taiga’s Pussy unwrapped:

The intricacies of Taiga’s innards are shown here:

A panel on the box includes a helpful guide to Taiga’s various tsundere moods.

Starting with the black text on the left, and then going from top to bottom:

Today, when you play with Taiga, what sort of mood will she be in…? Tora-Gire! (Tora-Slash!) You’re late! I’ll do it with you, but if you’re late we’re not going to get anywhere…

…I said it’s ok, so work hard for me! Tora-Dere! Heyyy! You really came inside me!!

If I have a baby you’d better take responsibility! Tora-Ero! Jeez, you’re really just a baka-inu that’s no good for anything but getting your dick up… Over here you’re a baka-chihuahuha, and over here it’s just a baka-penis, huh…

Another photo from an enthusiastic new owner, who posted some of his first impressions of the onahole at his blog:

So tight! Taiga’s really this tight?! And, it’s even tighter deep inside!

The fresh silicone feels squishy and soft like mochi (rice cake)!!!!

Surely, many international fans of Taiga must be kicking themselves for missing the chance to acquire a copy of Taiga’s Pussy at Comiket 75 as it will be next to impossible to find a (unused, at least) copy of the ona-hole for international sale…

Pictures courtesy of HK – DMZ.