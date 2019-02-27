Yet Another Arrested for Selling Lewd Modified Love Live! Figurines

A Kyoto man has been arrested for selling lewd “devil modifications” of Love Live! figurines, with such a business apparently being much more in demand than some might have expected.

49-year-old Kyoto resident Takuya Matsuda has been arrested for selling figurines in which the heads of Love Live! (and Gundam) characters were put onto more lascivious bodies as they made sexually suggestive poses. Matsuda’s figurines were labelled as “makaizo”, or “devil modifications” owing to their sinful and illegal nature.

Matsuda managed to sell four such devil figurines via net auction in November and December of 2018 for a total price of ¥51,750, or slightly under $500, to customers including a 29-year-old civil servant in Gunma, before he was caught by Gunma’s prefectural police and charged with copyright violations.

Examples of the devil modifications as showcased on TV:

Matsuda has confessed to the heinous crimes, saying that he sold the figurines in order to pay off debts and deal with general living expenses. Although he was charged for the sale of four figurines in late 2018, detectives found that he had received a total of ¥39 million from online auction sales over the last ten years, suggesting that he may have a longer history of selling devil modifications.