Man Arrested For Selling Body-Swapped Love Live Figurines

A man who committed the heinous crime of removing the head of a Love Live figurine, mounting it on a different body and then reselling it has been arrested (an outcome that Love Live otaku will no doubt be thankful for).

Ibaraki’s prefectural police arrested the 39-year-old man in Chiba on suspicion of violating Japan’s Copyright Act, and he has admitted to his wrongdoings and explained that he did it to supplement his insufficient living expenses.

The reseller was mentioned to have removed the head of a Yazawa Nico figure and mounted it on the body of another figure, then sold it via an auction site – according to the authorities, diligent officers of Ibaraki’s cyber-patrol saw this figurine and got wind of the suspect’s illegal venture.

Upon searching his home, police seized over 1,000 bodies of female character figurines and related goods, and investigating whether further charges are warranted.