38% of JP Girls Admit Price Checking BF Gifts

A survey of Japanese girls reveals almost half are busy Googling the price of the gifts their betas provide as soon as they are done cooing and he is back out of earshot.

A topic on the “Girls Channel” discussion board sparked the creation of this survey, as a 3rd year college student explained that she had received a muffler (¥5,000), a necklace (¥1,000) and an earring (¥150) as gifts from her boyfriend – although the muffler was deemed acceptable, she believed the other two gifts were too shoddy for her to wear in public.

The survey covered 1,051 male and female participants nationwide aged between 20-60, asking them if they “check the price of the gifts they receive from their lover”, with 15.8% in total admitting they do – the results broken down by age:

However, a massive 38.1% of girls in their twenties, compared to 24% of men and a rapidly dwindling proportion of women in older age groups (right down to 7.2% of women in their sixties) admitted to having checked up on the market value of gifts they received.