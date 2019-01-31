Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Gets New Trailers

More information about the upcoming Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid fighting game has been divulged by way of two new trailers courtesy of nWay Games, with one of them focusing solely on gameplay.

The colorful trailers:

nWay has also revealed a bit about the game’s many features:

Power Ranger: Battle for the Grid is an easy to learn but hard to master fighting game that delivers a modern take on the Power Rangers franchise. The game features stunning graphics with vivid details and pits new and classic Rangers and villains against each other in team battles. Featuring a streamlined combat system, the game welcomes newcomers to the genre with simplified controls, while maintaining depth and detail for more intense and experienced competitors. Players will be challenged to test their skills online against friends and other players around the world, providing endless replayability. With new content and game modes releasing throughout the year, the game will continuously offer the community new ways to play and compete.

With cross-play across multiple platforms, all players whether on Xbox One, Switch, or PC, will be in the same player pool and will have the ability to compete against each other in real-time. Even when players change their platform, their mission progress they have worked to achieve will still be available to them, allowing for cross-progression and true seamless gameplay no matter where they play.