Resident Evil 2 Mini-Trailers Keep Coming

Capcom continues to release short trailers for the Resident Evil 2 remake in the form of report files showcasing one or more features of the game, which include weapons, monsters, characters and more.

The new batch of report files goes through the recently released “1-Shot Demo”, The 4th Survivor bonus mode, The Tofu Survivor mode, the Lightning Hawk gun and the Flash Grenade:

The Resident Evil 2 remake will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.