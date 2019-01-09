Yabuki Kentarou’s Hatsune Miku Design Cosplayed By Enako

Million dollar cosplayer Enako has given a preview of the cosplay outfit she will wear at the Hatsune Miku Dwango and Honda smart car collab booth at Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, the maiden unsurprisingly donning Yabuki Kentarou’s Miku design.

Her outfit was revealed during a live stream, along with the customized Honda S660 (with support for the “Osoba” app) that will feature at the event, wrapped in Yabuki Kentarou’s illustration:

Both Enako and the vehicle can be seen at Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 from January 11th to January 13th.