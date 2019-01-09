Samurai Warriors 4 DX PV Full Of Merchandise

Koei Tecmo has released a PV for the new upcoming version of Samurai Warriors 4 named “Samurai Warriors 4 DX“, which comes packed with every DLC under the sun.

Samurai Warriors 4 DX comes with over 150 pieces of previously released DLC, including costumes, weapons, customization parts, scenarios, background music and more.

The new trailer also showcases everything attainable with the 15th Anniversary Box edition of the game, like a 64-page artbook, the soundtrack and music video set (including four CDs featuring background music from the Samurai Warriors series) and a 144-card postcard set featuring illustrations used for “Treasure Box” editions of other titles in the franchise.

Samurai Warriors 4 DX is due out for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 14th in Japan.