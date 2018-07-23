Arguably Love Live’s most cherished idol, Yazawa Nico has had her fictional birthday celebrated by the usual otaku mob desperate to demonstrate just how much they care about their 2D waifu in comparison to lesser worshipers on social media.
The most horrifying thing to ever meme-it up in the world.
NICO-NICO-NIIIIIIIII!
Still dont understand how people can like her
Happy birthday Nico.
Happy birthday for the design or illustrations of a character that does not exist.
The character does exist, can’t you see all the illustrations there? Seems you have troubles grasping the concept of a fictional entity.
Maybe they should congratulate the author or the animation team that made it possible to do this character.
Nico Nico Needs to die
Sorry to drop this on you but, she won’t. You will definitely die though.
