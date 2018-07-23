Sonic Mania Director: “I Want to Make A 3D Game!”

Those hoping the director of the widely reputed Sonic Mania would continue to pump out more 2D Sonic games may be disappointed, as the director has stated that he has interest in producing a 3D title at some point.

A recent interview initially asked the director what he believed makes a Sonic game:

“It’s something interesting with Sonic. There are a lot of different fans, and they all have different feelings about what Sonic is for them. So I can only use my own feelings about what Sonic is and will always be for me … Obviously Sonic has a striking design, it’s an icon. When it comes to gameplay, there are many inspirations of pinball – all those external elements – almost make it skateboarding, with the idea of ​​picking up speed as you roll down the hills. They are all those physical interactions. The core of the game is really simple – you just get to the end of the game and win – but there are many different ways you interact with the levels, increasing speed at certain angles and jumping from them. It has a great feeling of playground. Going fast feels great – and in the era of Mega Drive it was a very impressive technical component – but also the freedom of gameplay, it’s what attracts me as a Sonic fan.”

Though he also revealed that he loves 3D games and would want to work on one in the future:

“Speaking of games in general, I love 3D. I have personally worked with my own technology in 3D, but not for Sonic. 3D is very interesting to me as a game developer. It presents a totally different world of design challenges. The reason why I started with retro aesthetics was that I was younger and it was easier to develop in 2D, because I only had to have the computer that my family had. But to make a game in 3D you need a bigger team, something in which I am personally interested. I am wishing it.”

Taking into account how phenomenally Sonic Mania performed, Sonic fans may no doubt be wondering how well a 3D Sonic game under the director’s lead would fair…