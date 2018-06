Bleach enthusiasts wanting another look at the actors for the nearly imminent live action movie can now bare witness to numerous character trailers, bound to be the subject of many rage-fueled debates online amongst the “purest” of Bleach fans.

3 recently released trailers:

Previously unveiled character trailers:

July 20th is when the film will debut in Japan, westerners can get a chance to watch the movie on July 28th at the Japan Cuts Festival in New York.