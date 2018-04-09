Horny Heroine Ingrid Full Of Sexy Mayhem

The English translation of lusty visual novel Horny Heroine Ingrid has made its way to the west, the RPG parody boasting a gratuitous amount of sex-based plot for western eroge enthusiasts to appreciate.

Horny Heroine Ingrid stars the buxom Ingrid on a search for her husband with wizard ally Kurt in tow, little does she know that she has been cursed by him to be extremely horny, a part of his master plan to take her as his wife.

Perverted parody Horny Heroine Ingrid is fully-voiced and available for purchase now.