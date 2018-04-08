Darling in the Franxx Devilishly Cute

by Rift

Darling in the Franxx‘s sexual innuendos have been swapped out for cuteness as the show’s 13th episode has shown off a younger Zero Two, bound to have viewers caring more about her by utilizing the ever powerful medium of cute anime girls.

