Darling in the Franxx Devilishly Cute

Darling in the Franxx‘s sexual innuendos have been swapped out for cuteness as the show’s 13th episode has shown off a younger Zero Two, bound to have viewers caring more about her by utilizing the ever powerful medium of cute anime girls.
Omake:
Darling in the Franxx‘s sexual innuendos have been swapped out for cuteness as the show’s 13th episode has shown off a younger Zero Two, bound to have viewers caring more about her by utilizing the ever powerful medium of cute anime girls.
Omake:
there are not tears, this episode did not make me cry :'(
Leave a Comment