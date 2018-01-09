Most Played VR Sense Games – “Sex Appeal Dominates!”

Tecmo Koei’s foray into virtual reality – the VR Sense – has managed to accumulate over 5,000 play sessions only 5 days after becoming available, with the company revealing that the most played title was a fujoshi-targeted idol game rather than the bosom-laden Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense.

The VR Sense pods came in two varieties, one offering concert, roller coaster and horror experiences, while the second put players into the world of Dynasty Warriors, Dead or Alive and other Tecmo Koei titles – footage of some of the games:

The top 3 most played titles:

1. 3 Majesty × X.I.P. DREAM☆LIVE 2. Dynasty Warriors 3. Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense

Many suspect (or hope) that most of the VR Sense’s players were female, due to the first place game revolving around watching boy bands performing at a concert.