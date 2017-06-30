RSSChannel

Tecmo Koei are attempting to make a foothold in the virtual reality craze with a special “VR Sense” cabinet that they plan to release at arcades this summer throughout Japan, once again establishing that virtual reality is finally becoming a more common medium for the gaming industry.

The VR Sense is a machine that entirely encapsulates the player, using every inch of the device as a means of altering “all 5” of the player’s senses to make them think they are actually within the game – though a headset is still worn whilst inside this “miracle” of modern technology.

The VR Sense machine:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Machine

The titles that Tecmo Koei will be releasing; the games will also soon be sold as PlayStation VR titles in the future:

Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Titles-1

Ultra Samurai Coaster:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Titles-2

G.I. Jockey Sense:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Titles-3

Horror Sense: Daruma-san ga Koronda:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Titles-4

Ultra Dynasty Warriors:

TecmoKoei-VRSense-Titles-5

Other titles are also being developed; the VR Sense will make its way to Japanese arcades this August.



    Avatar of Kudie Pie
    Comment by Kudie Pie
    00:12 30/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Every day, we stray further from God's light.

