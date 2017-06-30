Tecmo Koei VR Sense “Stimulates All Senses”
- Date: Jun 30, 2017 00:05 JST
Tecmo Koei are attempting to make a foothold in the virtual reality craze with a special “VR Sense” cabinet that they plan to release at arcades this summer throughout Japan, once again establishing that virtual reality is finally becoming a more common medium for the gaming industry.
The VR Sense is a machine that entirely encapsulates the player, using every inch of the device as a means of altering “all 5” of the player’s senses to make them think they are actually within the game – though a headset is still worn whilst inside this “miracle” of modern technology.
The VR Sense machine:
The titles that Tecmo Koei will be releasing; the games will also soon be sold as PlayStation VR titles in the future:
Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense:
Ultra Samurai Coaster:
G.I. Jockey Sense:
Horror Sense: Daruma-san ga Koronda:
Ultra Dynasty Warriors:
Other titles are also being developed; the VR Sense will make its way to Japanese arcades this August.
Every day, we stray further from God's light.