Pocket Fantasy “Porn in the Palm of Your Hands!”

11 hours ago
12 Comments
by Rift

A new harem building title will be making its way to Nutaku, with Pocket Fantasy being another “automatic battler” all about gathering luscious women to add to the player’s army, an overused idea that has apparently still proven quite profitable amongst hardcore smartphone gamers.

Much like other such games, Pocket Fantasy typically requires minimal aid from players during battles, additionally boasting numerous multiplayer features such as an arena mode or co-op and the usual abundance of voice-acting:

The android title will soon be available via Nutaku.

  • Anonymous says:

    There were 2 versions of this released.

    1. On Google Play, this has no H scenes

    2. On Nutaku, this also has no H scenes and was released later, only 1 H picture every 10 levels as your loading screen. You cannot transfer your account from Google Play.

    At the moment there is no reason to play this if you’re looking for H content as there may as well be none; having the loadscreens display it is more inconvenient than anything as you cannot easily play this in public without worrying about others seeing. Being as this was released later by Nutaku it would seem they are adding H content secondhand to the game and any worth playing for is only planned for a future release.

  • Anonymous says:

    The CGs look awful, looks like they had different people do them than the original character artists, based off what I’m reading from other comments that the ero content hasn’t been added in until another date.

    Western games often do this and if you look hard enough, most of them are just trace overs of other peoples art.

  • Anonymous says:

    Wait what. I’ve been playing Pocket Fantasy for about a month now. There are no H scenes in this version at least.

    The game is rather weak though. The return rates on RNG stuff are horrible. You get the bottom 3 tiers only for free. There’s like 4 tiers higher. Free2Play people can’t compete at all against paying players.

    There’s also way too many unskippable battles each day that just waste your time and battery while they play out. The game has too many issues, so it’s like everyone says, just a cash grab. (Also, “abundance of voice acting” is a lie. Some games have this, this one does not. They reuse the same 5 clips for probably 30 different girls each).