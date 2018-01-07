Pocket Fantasy “Porn in the Palm of Your Hands!”

A new harem building title will be making its way to Nutaku, with Pocket Fantasy being another “automatic battler” all about gathering luscious women to add to the player’s army, an overused idea that has apparently still proven quite profitable amongst hardcore smartphone gamers.

Much like other such games, Pocket Fantasy typically requires minimal aid from players during battles, additionally boasting numerous multiplayer features such as an arena mode or co-op and the usual abundance of voice-acting:

The android title will soon be available via Nutaku.