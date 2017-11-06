The CIA has made public Osama Bin Laden’s files – acquired from his compound in Abbottabad during the assassination raid in 2011 – revealing that he and his allies apparently made a hobby out of pirating games, anime and erotic media – perhaps demonstrating that these “no good terrorists” were just as human as anyone else.

Pirated video games, Arabic-subtitled anime, erotic media and even emulator software was discovered amongst the 470,000 files that were released, including Osama Bin Laden’s personal and operating system files – numerous sites around the internet are still searching through them all to see what they might uncover.

CIA director Mike Pompeo stated that the exposure of these files would allow authorities “to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization” – assuming of course the agency has not carefully fabricated or omitted data to serve its purposes.

Some of the more notable items, which presumably may have been personally acquired or used by Osama Bin Laden himself: