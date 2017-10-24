RSSChannel

Tatsuki Autumn Animation Cute & Mysterious

Tatsuki-Autumn-Animation-Twitter-1

Tatsuki-Autumn-Animation-Twitter-2

Tatsuki-Autumn-Animation-Twitter-3

Former director and writer of the colossal Kemono Friends franchise Tatsuki has released another adorable animation via his Twitter, with this one being in honor of the arrival of autumn and looking certain to be showered with praise by Kemono Friends fans.

The cute new “autumn” animation:

A previous animated short Tatsuki released for summer:

The rather strange animation definitely has many confused, but such a trait will no doubt convince viewers to stay tuned for further releases.



