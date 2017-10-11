Voiced Blend S Calendar Rather Sadistic

In an attempt to generate more viewers, a special calendar website has emerged for maid cafe anime Blend S, with the main attraction being that every day a new sadistic voice-line will be provided courtesy of the anime’s main heroine Sakuranomiya Maika.

A few of the voice-lines that have already been offered by the sadistic calendar:

The spiteful words will no doubt aid in making otaku much more interested in the show, while also giving them something to look forward to every day.