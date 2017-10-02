Chinese social game “Azurlane” has been rapidly gaining notoriety due to it copying the basic concept of widely reputed browser game Kantai Collection: transforming historical warships into beautiful girls that players can collect and upgrade.

One of the game’s major differences is the fact that players control their precious girls directly whilst dodging hundreds of projectiles, much like a side-scrolling bullet hell – videos of the game in action:

Illustrations of the various ship-girls players can collect: