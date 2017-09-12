Councilman Resigns Over Exposure of Furry Double Life
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Sep 12, 2017 01:41 JST
- Tags: Connecticut, Furries, Internet, Politics, USA
Connecticut councilman Scott Chamberlain has been forced to resign from his position after his profile on a furry website exposed him as a furry, a hobby that he insists “had nothing to do with sex” and instead came from an appreciation for animal characters.
The New Milford councilman – who was up for re-election – had his hopes and dreams dashed after a nameless town resident revealed the man’s secret furry double life via Facebook, and Mayor David Gronbach joined in on the furry-bashing by openly admitting that he doesn’t want furries on his town council:
“In response to information about ‘likes’ on a personal page by Councilman Chamberlain, I have called for his immediate resignation from the Town Council and any other appointed Boards and Commissions. As public servants, we are held to a higher standard and Mr. Chamberlain’s apparent posts do not meet that standard.”
Chamberlain’s exposed sofurry profile – which admitted that he was an elected official from western Connecticut – listed his various sexual interests and hates (debunking his plea that his furry interest is non-sexual) and revealed that he imagined himself as a fox named “Gray Muzzle” as well as a “justice of the peace”:
Mayor David Gronbach is apparently convinced that the man was “set up” by someone who created an account to try and obtain info on him, this however seems unlikely as Chamberlain has been quite open about his furry nature for years, with his secret going unacknowledged for so long possibly proving far more shocking:
Chamberlain’s overall outlook on the whole debacle:
“I’m just saddened by this whole thing. I’ve always tried to be positive in my public life and work hard and donate my time for the people of New Milford.”
jesus christ, are you fucking serious? there are way worse this a politician can be into. let the old guy have his fun.
Its Amerika after all the crazy want to be theocracy or die country. Your right he should not have quite the more people bend down to christian idiotic theocratic believes the less anything will change.
I hate furries but it isn't a political position. I'd be far more happy if someone was fired for supporting terrorist organizations like AntiFa, Muslim Brotherhood or BLM.
This is just sad, furries are everywhere, most of em I don't like but can't a man have his hobbies and fetishes in peace?
What's next, someone fired for having a hentai foundry account?
The whole reason behind his resignation isn't solely because his a furry. His profile supposedly says he tolerates rape. If it were just "oh I'm a furry and I'm into this weird furry stuff" sure a few eyebrows would be raised but it's mainly the rape toleration that drew people's attention.
Or maybe that "rape tolerance" was for himself as a recipient (aka rape fantasy) which fits a large portion of the human population. Just because someone tolerates it for themselves does not mean they do so for others. If that was true we would have to jail a large portion of the world. The problem is no one is asking questions of him about this they are just pointing fingers. We are losing one of the most important principles our nation was founded on. "Innocent until proven guilty"
People are so blinded by emotion that they are forgetting how important that principle is.
After all RAPE is all over the Bible and other "holy books" lol what a person likes to fantasy about happening to himself is no ones business as long as its consenting adults but then tolerance of different is not exactly right how that high in Amerika.
Yeah, it's most likely a rape fantasy instead of real raping.
Rape fetish and rape tolerance are not the same thing at all. Rape fetish is one of the most common fetishes in the world, for both genders, some fetishize about being on the receiving end while others the "giving" end, this is why rape fantasy vids are a thing.
People who fap to that stuff will usually react quite differently to a real rape vid.
Guy never hid his interests and even so he was elected. He should stay.
ALso, its not as he did something remotely illegal, other politics are in case of corruption and they enver resign, and this guy who did nothing wrong was resigned by force
They probably want him out cos you can't make corruption deals with him. Happens all the time in politics.
"As public servants, we are held to a higher standard"
You mean higher standards like:
former Mayor Eddie Perez?
former Senator Louis DeLuca?
former Mayor Joe Ganim?
former Governor John Rowland?
former Mayor Phillip Giordano?
former Mayor Joseph Santopietro?
former Senator Ernest Newton?
former Mayors John and Mary Fabrizi?
If by higher standard, you mean bribes, kickbacks, sexual molestation and drug abuse then, yeah, Chamberlain just isn't Connecticut material.
I wish I could upvote your comment a billion times.
You should look across the border for a little bit. Tony Blair fucked a pig's head. Bill Clinton used his position to get free blowjobs. That's the standard politicians should aspire to.
It was Cameron who fucked a pig's head. Tony Blair fucked everyone.
David Cameron fucked a pigs head, not Tony Blair.
Ah, sorry. They're all the same to me.
So you're telling me that instead of forcing the corrupt politicians shafting millions of dollars from tax payers, and ones that openly call for assassination of our president, we decide to oust an old man for his harmless personal interest?
What the fuck is wrong you america
Is this even a surprise? If you're watching their shitshow called governement, everything that could incarcerate someone's poilitcal career back in the 80's is now A-O(fucking)kay!
Be a xenophobic jerkwad? Great, you're hired!
A known and court judged human rights offender? Get a fucking pardon my good man!
An open nazi chanting nazi slogans on the street? Hey you do you babe! Let no one ever tell you burning people alive is bad!
America: seat of evil and corrupt. Kinda like the UN but everybody knows it.
What's sadder? That he's a furry or that he resigned instead of standing his ground and embracing his other life made public?
Yah it's just a strange hobby vs something like having accepted bribes from everything from corporations to criminals and special interest groups or out right stealing public funds like some other politicians have done.
Well forcing the guy to resign was a bad move. Isn't him being in there exactly how representative democracy is supposed to work, at least in the UK form? Ideally there'd be adequate representation for every possible subgroup.
And besides, he was voted in. He ought not resign so lightly.
Democracy in UK form? You mean totalitarian police state with a veneer of accountability?
Nice
Ah yes, Politics, the career about using anything and everything to crucify people and destroy their lives.
Wow, classic case of prejudging. I wonder if its even legal to fire him because of a hobby. I don't recall being a furry is against any law.
And, from what it seems like he does seem to like furry in a non-sexual way. And also he has been very open about it for years so its weird it suddenly becomes a problem.
HELL I'd vote more for him then I would have before. Maybe...I'd need to see his stances on things still, but this is cool.
So, a good upstanding politician is thrown down for no reason while crooked corrupted politicians who work hard to support theirs fake reputation are coming in his place?
Yup, totally normal.
It's the land of the FREE!
So the man likes furries. So ? Much better than than lolicon....
I will NEVER understand why people hate furries >.>
Break the law, launder money, have undisclosed foreign contacts with hostile governments, leak classified information and intelligence? Everything is fine!
Openly be a Furfag, which no matter how much you dislike it, doesn't break any laws: You are unfit to be a lawmaker!
Seems legit.
This just in, man discovered to have a penis, immediately forced to resign.
My life in a nutshell.
This just in: Having Penis part of feminist plot to subvert males from birth. Matriarchical oppression at all time high.
i dislike furry, but what that have to do with his job?
I don't approve of furries, but fucking live and let live, dude.
Sure I'll be cocking an eyebrow if a future president was a total anime addict, but who cares about something that harmless if he can do his job.
That's discrimination.
The man clearly does his job outstandingly while purrsuing his hobbies, not many people his age can be like that, most are rotten to the bone conservatists shut in their narrow thinking about a world that never changes.
It is high time us perverts took charge and show that perverts can run everything just as well, after all, doing your job well and being a pervert are two seperate things, we perform well, earn enough money to follow our perverse desires, and everything just works.
Like Bethesda's games, they just work !
always hire a pervert to do a pervert's job
Dude harmed nobody.
He's not like our British politicians who secretly fuck children.
Poor politicians affected by children's charm. Anyway British politicians are rape-tilians.
It's anime's fault, British politicians are closet otakus that's why they are all pedos.
Oh some of the religious right politicians in the US do that.
Yep, children nowadays can even harm British politicians.
I imagine the issue is more nuanced than his fetish for cartoon characters getting out, but since they're both Democrats I don't expect to see much media interest in this so it will likely all pass fairly quietly.
If one of them was Republican it would have been a STORY, I imagine.
Because the Republican will double down or throw someone under the bus or both. Thats why it would be a STORY.
If a republican had a democrat in his office it would have been a STORY, I imagine.
This is stupid. No one's being hurt by his fetish, why not just leave him alone.
Next time, bring some real accusations.
So what he likes furries ? I knew he likes them, what's the matter ?
You know as far as things a politician keeps in their closet go that's actually fairly tame.