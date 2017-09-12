Councilman Resigns Over Exposure of Furry Double Life

Connecticut councilman Scott Chamberlain has been forced to resign from his position after his profile on a furry website exposed him as a furry, a hobby that he insists “had nothing to do with sex” and instead came from an appreciation for animal characters.

The New Milford councilman – who was up for re-election – had his hopes and dreams dashed after a nameless town resident revealed the man’s secret furry double life via Facebook, and Mayor David Gronbach joined in on the furry-bashing by openly admitting that he doesn’t want furries on his town council:

“In response to information about ‘likes’ on a personal page by Councilman Chamberlain, I have called for his immediate resignation from the Town Council and any other appointed Boards and Commissions. As public servants, we are held to a higher standard and Mr. Chamberlain’s apparent posts do not meet that standard.”

Chamberlain’s exposed sofurry profile – which admitted that he was an elected official from western Connecticut – listed his various sexual interests and hates (debunking his plea that his furry interest is non-sexual) and revealed that he imagined himself as a fox named “Gray Muzzle” as well as a “justice of the peace”:

Mayor David Gronbach is apparently convinced that the man was “set up” by someone who created an account to try and obtain info on him, this however seems unlikely as Chamberlain has been quite open about his furry nature for years, with his secret going unacknowledged for so long possibly proving far more shocking:

Chamberlain’s overall outlook on the whole debacle: