Momoiro Clover Z Combating Molestation

The latest event held by revered idol group Momoiro Clover Z has revealed them supporting a smartphone app designed to stop women from being groped, a noble cause despite them advertising the app to some of the most likely culprits…

The special smartphone application, “Digi Police”, enables the user to hastily contact police about suspicious individuals (seemingly no different than simply calling the police normally) and can also sound an alarm in the case a woman is in immediate danger, such as being molested – ideal for crowded areas such as train carriages, allowing all men in the vicinity to be swiftly arrested on suspicion of aggravated male privilege.

Momoiro Clover Z leader Kanako Momota additionally showcased various self-defense moves that women can use in case they are ever in danger, though perhaps learning from a professional rather than a 22-year-old girl may prove more valuable in the long run.

A video covering the event:

Though clearly the idol group has nothing but good intentions, it is hard not to think of the app as essentially giving women a rape whistle…