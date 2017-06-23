RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


Terra Battle 2 & Terra Wars: “You Guessed It!”

TerraBattle2-Trailer-1

TerraBattle2-Trailer-2

TerraBattle2-Trailer-3

The name for Mistwalker Studio’s next title has been unveiled to be “Terra Battle 2”, bound to be a massive disappointment to many due to it being a sequel to a smartphone game – to add insult to injury Terra Wars was also announced since it is a title set in the same world as Terra Battle.

The first trailer for Terra Battle 2:

The Hironobu Sakaguchi produced Terra Battle 2 will launch for iOS, Android and even PC sometime in the future.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:45 23/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Time for even more relentless grinding that can only be bypassed by microtransactions.

    I do hope my maxed-out characters from Terra Battle can be imported to the sequels.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kigurumi Terror Café
    “Ano Hi Mita Hana” Anal Anime
    Final Fantasy XV: “Is It Really Final Fantasy Anymore?”
    Monster Hunter Mezeporuta Kaitaku-ki PV Revealed
    Someday’s Dreamers – Summer Skies
    Schoolgirls in Summer Uniforms
    Milla Maxwell Cosplay by K Miyuko
    Bubbly Cirno Cosplay Infinitely Cute


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments