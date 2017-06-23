Terra Battle 2 & Terra Wars: “You Guessed It!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 23, 2017 06:48 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Keitai, RPG, Trailer
The name for Mistwalker Studio’s next title has been unveiled to be “Terra Battle 2”, bound to be a massive disappointment to many due to it being a sequel to a smartphone game – to add insult to injury Terra Wars was also announced since it is a title set in the same world as Terra Battle.
The first trailer for Terra Battle 2:
The Hironobu Sakaguchi produced Terra Battle 2 will launch for iOS, Android and even PC sometime in the future.
Time for even more relentless grinding that can only be bypassed by microtransactions.
I do hope my maxed-out characters from Terra Battle can be imported to the sequels.