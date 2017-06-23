Terra Battle 2 & Terra Wars: “You Guessed It!”

The name for Mistwalker Studio’s next title has been unveiled to be “Terra Battle 2”, bound to be a massive disappointment to many due to it being a sequel to a smartphone game – to add insult to injury Terra Wars was also announced since it is a title set in the same world as Terra Battle.

The first trailer for Terra Battle 2:

The Hironobu Sakaguchi produced Terra Battle 2 will launch for iOS, Android and even PC sometime in the future.