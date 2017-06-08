Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Announced

The long awaited PS4 port of the Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game has finally been revealed as “Dissidia Final Fantasy NT“, with this new trailer emerging to show those unfamiliar with the franchise what to expect of the game – in addition to the myriad of Final Fantasy characters they might recognize.

The reveal trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT:

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is slated to launch sometime in 2018 for the PS4.