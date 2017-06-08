RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Announced

DissidiaFinalFantasyNT-Announcement-Trailer-1

DissidiaFinalFantasyNT-Announcement-Trailer-2

DissidiaFinalFantasyNT-Announcement-Trailer-3

The long awaited PS4 port of the Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade game has finally been revealed as “Dissidia Final Fantasy NT“, with this new trailer emerging to show those unfamiliar with the franchise what to expect of the game – in addition to the myriad of Final Fantasy characters they might recognize.

The reveal trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT:

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is slated to launch sometime in 2018 for the PS4.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Seikoku no Dragonar Bonus BD Bathing
    Sapporo “Now Recognizes Same Sex Marriage”
    Romance of the Three Kingdoms Anime Comparison
    Seikoku no Dragonar Uncensored Bathing Anime
    Lovely Hana Cosplay Oddly Innocent
    Comiket 91 Day 1 Cosplay “The Most Phenomenal Yet!”
    “Make This Image Sexy” Futaba Challenge
    Lively Nozomi Ero-Cosplay by Yuri Satou


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments