Michael Ero-Figurine Absolutely Heavenly
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Jun 1, 2017 21:14 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Hobby Japan, Oppai, Pantsu, Seifuku, Sin Nanatsu, Zettai Ryouiki
Figure line and currently airing ero-anime Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has obtained another buxom ero-figure, though depicting the gorgeous angel Michael as opposed to a naughty demon girl and no doubt appealing to those who love women in uniform – Michael can be stripped of her uniform by buyers next March.
That point where the leggings end. Delicious.
Shame she isn't full cast off.