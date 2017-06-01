RSSChannel

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-1

Figure line and currently airing ero-anime Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has obtained another buxom ero-figure, though depicting the gorgeous angel Michael as opposed to a naughty demon girl and no doubt appealing to those who love women in uniform – Michael can be stripped of her uniform by buyers next March.

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-1

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-2

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-3

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-4

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-5

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-6

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-8

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-7

Sexy-Angel-Michael-Uniform-EroFigure-9

Michael can be pre-ordered now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:16 02/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That point where the leggings end. Delicious.

    Shame she isn't full cast off.

