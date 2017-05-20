Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai Movie Announced

A new film has been announced for hardcore chuunibyou anime Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai entitled “Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai: Take on Me”, which picks up after the conclusion of the 2nd season and will hopefully appease those wanting more of the series – despite otaku having to bear going out in broad daylight to see it.

The announcement video:

The film will revolve around the last year of high school for all the characters and their lives afterward, possibly serving as the last entry into the series altogether – the film will debut on January 6th.