Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai Movie Announced
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 20, 2017 22:51 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Chuunibyou, Comedy, Kyoto Animation, Movies
A new film has been announced for hardcore chuunibyou anime Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai entitled “Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai: Take on Me”, which picks up after the conclusion of the 2nd season and will hopefully appease those wanting more of the series – despite otaku having to bear going out in broad daylight to see it.
The announcement video:
The film will revolve around the last year of high school for all the characters and their lives afterward, possibly serving as the last entry into the series altogether – the film will debut on January 6th.
