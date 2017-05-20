RSSChannel

Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai Movie Announced

ChuunibyouTakeonMe-Film-Announcement-PV-1

ChuunibyouTakeonMe-Film-Announcement-PV-2

ChuunibyouTakeonMe-Film-Announcement-PV-3

A new film has been announced for hardcore chuunibyou anime Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai entitled “Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai: Take on Me”, which picks up after the conclusion of the 2nd season and will hopefully appease those wanting more of the series – despite otaku having to bear going out in broad daylight to see it.

The announcement video:

The film will revolve around the last year of high school for all the characters and their lives afterward, possibly serving as the last entry into the series altogether – the film will debut on January 6th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:46 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    there are many ppl keeprewatching it and they noticed that,
    thats the reason

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:21 21/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    what the hell, they're still not done milking this one yet?
    just give us full metal panic already!

    Reply to Anonymous


