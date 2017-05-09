Top 10 Most Streamed Anime

A ranking of the shows that are receiving the most attention on streaming sites sees the continuation of one hugely popular blockbuster netting the top spot on this ranking, though the list also contains titles that have already concluded and are not currently airing on TV (but still enjoying much play on streaming sites, evidently).

The ranking:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

2. Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records

3. Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2

4. Natsume Yuujinchou

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

6. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

7. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

8. Re:Zero

9. Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter

10. YAWARA!