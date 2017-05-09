Top 10 Most Streamed Anime

RSSChannel

A ranking of the shows that are receiving the most attention on streaming sites sees the continuation of one hugely popular blockbuster netting the top spot on this ranking, though the list also contains titles that have already concluded and are not currently airing on TV (but still enjoying much play on streaming sites, evidently).

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-1

2. Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-2

3. Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-3

4. Natsume Yuujinchou

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-4

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-5

6. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-6

7. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-7

8. Re:Zero

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-8

9. Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-9

10. YAWARA!

Top10-Anime-Streaming-Sites-2017-10



