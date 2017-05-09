Top 10 Most Streamed Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 9, 2017 02:38 JST
- Tags: Akashic Records, Conan, Gundam, Rankings, Re:Zero, Shingeki no Kyojin
A ranking of the shows that are receiving the most attention on streaming sites sees the continuation of one hugely popular blockbuster netting the top spot on this ranking, though the list also contains titles that have already concluded and are not currently airing on TV (but still enjoying much play on streaming sites, evidently).
1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
2. Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records
3. Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
6. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation
7. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
8. Re:Zero
9. Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter
10. YAWARA!
yawara? O_o
I remember streaming this back in the day actually.