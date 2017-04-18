RSSChannel

Zero Kara Mahou no Sho Truly Emotional

The furry hero of Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho has resumed his duty of protecting his sexy witch accomplice with the show’s 2nd broadcast, with the show’s reference to a popular video game meme unfortunately becoming the highlight of the episode for some due to its slow pace.

Omake:

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:38 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Arrow in the knee joke, lol I thought it was just the translators poking fun at Skyrim, and its true the show is little slow paced.

