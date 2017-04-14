RSSChannel

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-9

The most popular anime characters of the month have once again been sorted by NewType magazine, with the top spots being claimed by the same franchises from last month, no doubt causing many to believe the rankings to be rigged or at least dominated by the same obsessive readership as ever…

The male ranking:


1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-1

2. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-2

3. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-3

4. Satou Kazuma (KonoSuba 2)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-4

5. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-5

6. Toriharon (Gothicmade: Hana no Utame)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-6

7. Lelouch (Code Geass)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-7

8. Kiriyama Rei (Sangatsu no Lion)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-8

9. Archer (Fate/stay night)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-9

10. Orga Itsuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Males-10

The female ranking:


1. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-1

2. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-2

3. Saber (Fate/stay night)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-3

4. Rem (Re:Zero)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-4

5. Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-5

6. Sheryl Nome (Macross Frontier)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-6

7. Atra Mixta (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-7

8. Lachesis (Five Star Stories)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-8

9. Serval (Kemono Friends)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-9

10. Hanekawa Tsubasa (Monogatari)

NewType-Character-Rankings-May-2017-Females-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    02:34 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "...at least dominated by the same obsessive readership as ever..." Couldn't agree more...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:24 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm too early so I'm missing the SAO haters that will show up later...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Goldsickle
    Comment by Goldsickle
    02:13 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I remember when Sakura Kinomoto kept getting the first place spot for several issues during the late 90's.

    Reply to Goldsickle


