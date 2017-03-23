Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links “Embraces The Ridiculous Hair”

Smartphone game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has released two CMs featuring the ridiculous hair-style of the franchise’s main male character, with the creators embracing the bizarre design choice which may draw more notoriety simply due to its absurdity.

The brief CMs:

Shibuya station has also become a hot-spot for the game (a rather common occurrence for the station) as numerous posters featuring Yugi’s crazy hair are present there:

The game has managed to accrue 33,330,000 downloads ever since its November 17th release, an achievement that may yet be surpassed with the release of these CMs.