Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links “Embraces The Ridiculous Hair”

YugiohDuelLink-CMs-1

YugiohDuelLink-CMs-2

YugiohDuelLink-CMs-3

Smartphone game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has released two CMs featuring the ridiculous hair-style of the franchise’s main male character, with the creators embracing the bizarre design choice which may draw more notoriety simply due to its absurdity.

The brief CMs:

Shibuya station has also become a hot-spot for the game (a rather common occurrence for the station) as numerous posters featuring Yugi’s crazy hair are present there:

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-1

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-2

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-3

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-4

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-5

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-6

YugiohDuelLinks-ShibuyaStation-Posters-Hair-7

The game has managed to accrue 33,330,000 downloads ever since its November 17th release, an achievement that may yet be surpassed with the release of these CMs.



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of foeevaddr
    Comment by foeevaddr
    14:52 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    i wonder if you can buy that wig/hair/hat?

    Reply to foeevaddr
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:03 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hope it is. i plan on buying some for my friends' graduation ceremony and this has their names on it.

    Reply to Anonymous


