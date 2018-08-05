Persona Q2 Release Date And Trailer Unveiled, P3P FeMC Featured

Atlus has published a commercial for chibi dungeon-crawling 3DS game Persona Q2, along with a Japanese release date.

Atlus has showcased the second instalment of the Persona Q series, named Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, revealing that the game will include characters from Persona 3, 4 and 5, including the much-neglected female MC from Persona 3 Portable.

The commercial ran during the broadcast of the 18th episode of the Persona 5 anime and announced that the game will be released in Japan on the 29th of November 2018 for the 3DS, with an initial retail price of ¥6,980.

Unfortunately, no Western release dates for the game have been given and Atlus’s English language websites do not yet seem to contain any references to it.