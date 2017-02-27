Pixiv has made the final results of their Valentine’s Day ranking available online, which asked participants to upload Valentine’s themed images of anime characters they would like to be in a relationship with – resulting in Fate/Grand Order and Osomatsu-san consuming a majority of the list.

The top 10 male characters:



1. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

3. Kagamine Len (Vocaloid)

4. Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)

5. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

6. Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)

7. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

8. Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

9. Kokichi Ouma (Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony)

10. Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)

The top 10 female characters:



1. Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)

2. Mysterious Heroine X Alter (Fate/Grand Order)

3. Kashima (Kantai Collection)

4. Hatsune Miku (Vocaloid)

5. Kanna Kamui (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)

6. Jeanne Alter (Fate/Grand Order)

7. Yamakaze (Kantai Collection)

8. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)

9. Jeanne D’Arc (Fate/Grand Order)

10. Kumiko Oumae (Hibike! Euphonium)