Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-9

Pixiv has made the final results of their Valentine’s Day ranking available online, which asked participants to upload Valentine’s themed images of anime characters they would like to be in a relationship with – resulting in Fate/Grand Order and Osomatsu-san consuming a majority of the list.

The top 10 male characters:


1. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-1

2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-2

3. Kagamine Len (Vocaloid)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-3

4.　Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-4

5. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-5

6.　Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-6

7.　Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-7

8.　Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-8

9.　Kokichi Ouma (Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-9

10.　Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Males-10

The top 10 female characters:


1. Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-1

2. Mysterious Heroine X Alter (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-2

3. Kashima (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-3

4.　Hatsune Miku (Vocaloid)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-4

5. Kanna Kamui (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-5

6.　Jeanne Alter (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-6

7.　Yamakaze (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-7

8.　Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-8

9.　Jeanne D’Arc (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-9

10.　Kumiko Oumae (Hibike! Euphonium)

Pixiv-Final-Top10-Anime-Characters-Valentines -Ranking-2017-Females-10



