Pixiv Final Top 10 Anime Valentines Ranking
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 27, 2017 06:08 JST
- Tags: Fate/Grand Order, Kantai Collection, Pixiv, Rankings, Valentine's, Vocaloid, Yuri on Ice
Pixiv has made the final results of their Valentine’s Day ranking available online, which asked participants to upload Valentine’s themed images of anime characters they would like to be in a relationship with – resulting in Fate/Grand Order and Osomatsu-san consuming a majority of the list.
1. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)
2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)
3. Kagamine Len (Vocaloid)
4. Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)
5. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)
6. Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)
7. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
8. Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
9. Kokichi Ouma (Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony)
10. Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)
1. Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)
2. Mysterious Heroine X Alter (Fate/Grand Order)
3. Kashima (Kantai Collection)
4. Hatsune Miku (Vocaloid)
5. Kanna Kamui (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)
6. Jeanne Alter (Fate/Grand Order)
7. Yamakaze (Kantai Collection)
8. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)
9. Jeanne D’Arc (Fate/Grand Order)
10. Kumiko Oumae (Hibike! Euphonium)