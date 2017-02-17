RSSChannel

Interim results for Pixiv’s Valentine’s Day ranking have emerged, which asked voters to select the anime character they would want to be in a relationship with, causing some talented artists to reap the benefits as their own original characters managed to secure a spot on the ranking.

The female ranking:


1. Kashima (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-1

2. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-2

3.　Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-3

4.　Sakura Saber (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-4

5.　Yuuri-chan (Original Character)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-5

6.　Hatsune Miku

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-6

7.　Shielder (Fate/Grand Order)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-7

8.　Kanna (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-8

9.　Kureha-san (Orginal Character)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-9

10. I-26 (Kantai Collection)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Females-2017-10

The male ranking:


1.　Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-1

2.　Yuuri Katsuki (Yuri On Ice)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-2

3.　Victor Nikiforov (Yuri On Ice)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-3

4.　Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-4

5.　Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-5

6.　Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-6

7.　Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-7

8.　Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-8

9.　Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-9

10. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Pixiv-Top10-Anime-Characters-Relationship-Ranking-Males-2017-10



