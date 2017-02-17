Interim results for Pixiv’s Valentine’s Day ranking have emerged, which asked voters to select the anime character they would want to be in a relationship with, causing some talented artists to reap the benefits as their own original characters managed to secure a spot on the ranking.

The female ranking:



1. Kashima (Kantai Collection)

2. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)

3. Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)

4. Sakura Saber (Fate/Grand Order)

5. Yuuri-chan (Original Character)

6. Hatsune Miku

7. Shielder (Fate/Grand Order)

8. Kanna (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)

9. Kureha-san (Orginal Character)

10. I-26 (Kantai Collection)

The male ranking:



1. Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)

2. Yuuri Katsuki (Yuri On Ice)

3. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri On Ice)

4. Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)

5. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

6. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

7. Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

8. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)

9. Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)

10. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)