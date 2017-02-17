Pixiv’s Top 10 Anime Character Valentine’s Ranking
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 17, 2017 00:31 JST
- Tags: Fate/stay night, Kantai Collection, Pixiv, Rankings, Touken Ranbu, Youjo Senki, Yuri on Ice
Interim results for Pixiv’s Valentine’s Day ranking have emerged, which asked voters to select the anime character they would want to be in a relationship with, causing some talented artists to reap the benefits as their own original characters managed to secure a spot on the ranking.
1. Kashima (Kantai Collection)
2. Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)
3. Hamakaze (Kantai Collection)
4. Sakura Saber (Fate/Grand Order)
5. Yuuri-chan (Original Character)
6. Hatsune Miku
7. Shielder (Fate/Grand Order)
8. Kanna (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)
9. Kureha-san (Orginal Character)
10. I-26 (Kantai Collection)
1. Tsurumaru Kuninaga (Touken Ranbu)
2. Yuuri Katsuki (Yuri On Ice)
3. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri On Ice)
4. Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)
5. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
6. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)
7. Jyushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
8. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)
9. Choromatsu (Osomatsu-san)
10. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)