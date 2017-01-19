RSSChannel

The King of Fighters franchise has gone an unexpected route with the announcement of “King of Fighters: World”, a smartphone MMO that boasts the game’s classic fighting game action but on a massive multiplayer scale – and leaving fans perplexed as to how such a thing will be implemented.

A concept movie that unfortunately reveals no gameplay:

Apparently the game will possess a variety of characters from the franchise and will require players to solve puzzles in addition to both fighting and exploring; King of Fighters: World launches in China this summer for iOS and Android, followed by a worldwide release sometime later.



