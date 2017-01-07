RSSChannel

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-8

Paste Magazine has enlisted the aid of on-air creative director of Adult Swim and co-creator of Toonami Jason DeMarco in an attempt to determine the greatest anime films of all time, with the ranking mostly consisting of ancient films likely due to their massive impact on the genre (in the western hemisphere at least).

The ranking:


1. Akira

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-1

2. Spirited Away

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-2

3. Grave of the Fireflies

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-3

4. Ghost in the Shell

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-4

5. Paprika

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-5

6. The Wind Rises

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-6

7. Perfect Blue

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-7

8. Patlabor 2

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-8

9. My Neighbor Totoro

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-9

10. Neo-Tokyo

Top10-Greatest-Anime-Films-2017-10



