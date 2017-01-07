Paste Magazine has enlisted the aid of on-air creative director of Adult Swim and co-creator of Toonami Jason DeMarco in an attempt to determine the greatest anime films of all time, with the ranking mostly consisting of ancient films likely due to their massive impact on the genre (in the western hemisphere at least).

The ranking:



1. Akira

2. Spirited Away

3. Grave of the Fireflies

4. Ghost in the Shell

5. Paprika

6. The Wind Rises

7. Perfect Blue

8. Patlabor 2

9. My Neighbor Totoro

10. Neo-Tokyo