Mawaru Penguindrum Pachislot Machine Emerges

Convoluted penguin drama Mawaru Penguindrum will soon be in possession of a special pachislot machine following its 5th anniversary, fueling the gambling obsession of certain anime fans and likely proving highly nostalgic for those who watched the series (and could comprehend it).

An announcement trailer for the pachislot machine, which sadly does not feature the actual device:

An exact launch date has not been revealed, though the anime will soon be getting an AT-X re-run.