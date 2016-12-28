Gravity Rush Anime Unbelievably Adorable

The previously announced animated short for the Gravity Rush series has finally emerged online, offering up a healthy amount of action scenes as well as showing off the extremely cute sides to its playable heroines that will surely convince more 2D-obsessed otaku into picking up the nearly imminent Gravity Rush 2.

The 20-minute animated short:

The cuteness can be further experienced once Gravity Rush 2 launches in Japan on January 19th for the PS4, followed by the western release a day later.