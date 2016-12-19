Boruto Anime: “Naruto: TNG – They’ll Never Run Out!”
- Date: Dec 19, 2016 22:52 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Continuations, Hollywood, Live Action, Movies, Naruto
The 2017 Jump Festa event recently held in Japan announced that a new Naruto anime entitled “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is in the works, a continuation of the series through Naruto’s offspring that will surely send many fans into a spiral of rage and despair (and an equal number into a frenzy of joyous consumption) over the creator’s refusal to give the franchise a meaningful conclusion.
A relatively brief and uninformative PV:
In regards to the franchise’s upcoming live action Hollywood movie (which was announced last year), it has been unveiled that series creator Masashi Kishimoto will now have a direct hand in producing the film, hopefully lessening the atrociousness that most anime-adapted Hollywood movies tend to possess.
The new Naruto anime is scheduled to air in April of next year.
Naruto should've died. I want boruto to fail. Someone should make Studio Pierrot or whomever is animating this flaming garbage stop this pathetic excuse of anime. Naruto has become a mix of COD and Twilight for anime. JFC it deserves to be lost to time and forgotten forever.
They are probably swimming in money. They could at least give us more Akatsuki no Yona even if it doesn't make money. That was really good.
I read boruto manga and it's okay. Let's hope it won't fall the same mess as naruto.
I skipped naruto ninja war arc because it's convoluted, dragged, OP, and boring as hell.
The chunin exam arc on beginning of naruto is still the best imho.
The author/mangaka has no choice in the matter if he wants to continue his career. Reading Naruto/Boruto now I can clearly see it doesn't fit in to modern manga formats and styles, I really don't think he is capable of creating a new original successful series.
Milking the Naruto fanbase as long as possible is probably the only way for him to stay serialized and making money.
It honestly has nothing to do with him. Naruto is still to big right now and the studio/company is gonna milk it. He has but 2 choices let them do what ever the fuck they want or try to guide the series so it doesn't end up like GT.
Originality is dead. Look at how they're milking Dragon Ball with Dragon Ball Super. Though saying that, Bandai Namco wouldn't allow Naruto to die, they keep doing those games yearly.
Naruto is the reason why Cyberconnect 2 won't do anymore dot hack games. Not enough resources. Cunts.
Naruto GT
It was a matter of time... they can't just pass up the opportunity to make more money of the world's number 1 anime.
lol this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone everyone should have known this was gonna happen lol
Great News.
More Sarada is always welcomed.
When the author want to let it go but the money won't let him... btw this is written/drawn by some other random dude and kishi only sold the rights, the art is quite different and you can feel it's not the same thing (because it isn't).
Pretty much like dragon ball GT
The changing in Hinata's drawing style was terrible, Sasuke with curly hair and Sakura's got sum tits apparently.
Boruto: the legend of shitt reloaded.
lol @ any loser that watched past ep 100 and didn't realize this was a bottomless pit of shit like dragon ball and bleach
lol @ anynone commenting about how other people are losers on this site.
What no mention of there plans of making a Naruto Live-action movie with a lousy movie studio with a no-name director? Naruto is now the greatest joke of this century!
this means we get to see more sarad ecchiha doujinshi's in the future!! yehy
I'v been staring at the picture for 10 miutes and i'mm still not sure of the gender of the one with glasses...
Who is that glasses guy? Is this homosexual?
The GIRL with glasses is Sarada Uchiha. The daughter of Sasuke and Sakura
I would fuck Sarada and her mom at the same time.
Keep milking the series. Fuck you, Kishi.
Boruto... It's a misspelling of 'Boring'.
Well I mean... maybe it's boring, but it can't possibly be as boring as the original Naruto run, right?
I read some manga chapters of Boruto and I'm not feeling it. The tone of the series is off and much less interesting. You can tell right away that neither art or the story are made by Kishimoto and that is not a good thing. If you thought that Shippuuden's last arc was bad then Boruto is even worse by a landslide.
INdeed, from the getgo the plot was already shit, they killed NAruto and Sasuke off just like that for their own drama and plot, since they can't think of nothing interesting, so they make our two heros die to add some plot in, they think it would draw people back in to see what happens, but it's 2016, we're not stupid we know bad plot when we see it, people know a good story from a bad one now.
Naruto is shit. Naruto gives all of anime a bad name.
Anime name is associated with shit anyways.
yep naruto is shit but Himouto! Umaru-chanb and SAO already did that 100 times worst
Please. Umaru-chan is amazing.
So, basically they're trying to drain as much money as they can out of the anime series until they're out of stuff than they stop. Is it really the manga writer who had a choice in this or the anime company forcing more in?
So this new continuation is 100% filler or rather, 100% OAV series. Since I don't think there are any webcomic/magna/LN source to base it off.
Naruto Gaiden: Seventh Hokage maybe?
There is actually a monthly manga that's been running, though right now it's just been adapting the Boruto movie. Probably will be something like Dragon Ball Super where the manga and anime are kind of telling the same story concurrently.
they'll probably start by redoing and expanding on the gaiden manga and the movie.
Here is the problem: Why would these kids need to solve any kind of problem, when we know exactly what their parents can do? Any villain they introduce would have to be super OP and "unrealistic" or weak enough for the kids to beat them and the viewer would feel bored.
you could say the same thing about the original series.
the sanin and kages far outpowered any threat until the later part of the series.
but that doesn't mean they have to go and fight ever fight.
Boruto starts by showing him as an adult fighting against a guy that supposedly killed Naruto and destroyed the village. So it seems that at some point the series will have a Shippuuden kind of time skip where they'll introduce a threat that is either OP or that has an ability that only Boruto can counter. Because unlike Naruto Boruto actually has talent.
They just want to leech as much as they can atm, they purposely used a weak and petty plot to draw people back in, let's be honest who here was actually curious about what happened? Noone right? We know what's up already, it's a shit plot that they're trying, to make money off a famous anime, which is done, the dude who took over just want some pocket money and is desperately trying.
He first wants rage, and etc, so that people will read, but, it's 2016 we're not stupid, it's a stupid plot so no one reads it, ever wonder why it barely update the manga anymore on manga site?
I doubt this will draw people back in.... at least for me, who dropped naruto a long, long time ago, it only drives me furter from it
I'm not sure, if they set it up like how the original series was with Team 9(i think) with Kakashi and co vs Zabuza, even Kakashi wasn't shown to be massively overpowered despite being an adult, so it could fare quite well.. Team work conquers all, apparently!
The movie has proven quite well that they are still capable of facing greater threats that provide a challenge to Naruto & co.
because they grow old and eventually will die.
You have two factors at play: Helping train and educate the next generation, making them grow more than in body alone.
Also, most shit they're tasked with would most likely be boring to naruto and the other adults.
Only thing I'm kinda not seeing is the source of conflict since naruto vowed to eliminate all strife from their world. I haven't touched any of the boruto stuff, however, so fuck me.
Why bother stopping? Yes, them teats are giving us bloody milk, but it's still milk, right?
I stopped watched this series around the time when I realized I stopped caring about what happened to any of the characters because of all the fillers... which was like at the start of Shippuden or however it's spelled. Same with DBZ and Bleach. Ugh.
It's not even liquid milk any more, more like powered puss & blood. The teats of this series have nearly withered up into dust.
This could be interesting just due to the fact theres no main manga to have to slow down with fillers for.
Though animes usually still have budget issues if they try to make each episodes super badass.
I stopped watching when they began airing a story episode during the hidden leaf reconstruction, followed by a 10 weeks filler arc.
Read the manga from there and was over it.
I stopped when I was in middle school... which was more than a decade ago.
*before they brought another story episode, followed by another filler arc.
The manga was great, the anime, hmm not so good, the anime gives the manga a very bad name.
The new series is also another nigga who just wants pocket change by using a famous manga and trying to get himself famous while doing it.
Bad plot, and no potential, Naruto is done. No one cares about his son. His son is the product of people wanting him to bang either Hinata or Sakura, end of story we don't care much about the son.