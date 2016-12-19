The 2017 Jump Festa event recently held in Japan announced that a new Naruto anime entitled “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is in the works, a continuation of the series through Naruto’s offspring that will surely send many fans into a spiral of rage and despair (and an equal number into a frenzy of joyous consumption) over the creator’s refusal to give the franchise a meaningful conclusion.

A relatively brief and uninformative PV:

In regards to the franchise’s upcoming live action Hollywood movie (which was announced last year), it has been unveiled that series creator Masashi Kishimoto will now have a direct hand in producing the film, hopefully lessening the atrociousness that most anime-adapted Hollywood movies tend to possess.

The new Naruto anime is scheduled to air in April of next year.